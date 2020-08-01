Will Cork born actor Cillian Murphy be the next James Bond 007?

1 August 2020
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
Lucifer star Tom Ellis was the subject of a gamble with BoyleSports on Saturday morning as the Welsh hunk has seen his odds plummet to play the next James Bond.
When asked about the possibility about playing 007 in the past, Tom Ellis was quick to answer, “I’d do it in a heartbeat” and his odds were introduced at 33/1 after he showed his enthusiasm for the role. However, following some speculative bets placed on the heartthrob, Ellis is now just 10/1 to replace Daniel Craig.
Breakfast on Pluto star Cillian Murphy is being backed again to don the famous tuxedo. This is not the first time BoyleSports have cut the odds on the Peaky Blinders star. The Co Cork actor has been backed into 14/1 from 20/1 for the role as Craig plays the spy for the final time in ‘No Time To Die,’ set for cinemas later this year.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “A renewed burst of money for Tom Ellis to don the famous tuxedo and play James Bond has arrived this morning and we’ve had to slash him into 10/1 from 33/1. We haven’t seen support for Tom Ellis like this before so we will be keeping an eye on his odds. James Norton is still the favourite at 7/4 having been cut from 9/4 last week.”
James Bond – Next Bond ~ Next ‘James Bond’ After Daniel Craig
7-4 James Norton
5 Richard Madden
5 Tom Hardy
6 Tom Hiddleston
6 Idris Elba
6 Jack Lowden
7 Sam Heughan
8 Michael Fassbender
10 Aidan Turner
10 Henry Cavill
10 Tom Ellis
12 Chris Hemsworth
14 Cillian Murphy
14 Jamie Bell
16 Henry Golding
20 Paul Mescal
25 Benedict Cumberbatch
25 Jack Huston
33 Matt Damon
50 Kit Harrington
80 Jack O’Connell
80 Michael B Jordan
100 James Purefoy
100 Clive Owen
100 Colin Farrell
100 Robert Pattinson
200 Conor McGregor
250 Robbie Williams