1 August 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

When it comes to online casino games, roulette has to be up there with the very best of them. Whether you go red, black or even green, roulette can captivate and thrill like very few games.

Another reason that so many players head to the roulette wheels online is that this is one of the few games that allow players to employ a strategy to increase their chances of a win. In fact, roulette strategies have been around for years and now they can be used online.

In this article, we will try to answer the question: Do online roulette strategies actually work? By looking into the three main roulette strategies, we will provide vital information so you can give it a try and maybe even win!

Let’s get started with the oldest strategy of them all.

The Martingale Online Roulette Strategy

Without a doubt the most commonly used of all online roulette strategies, the Martingale is also one of the simplest. Basically, you employ the Martingale strategy by doubling your stake until you win. So, if you start with a 10 credit stake and lose, bet 20 credits on the next spin. This should continue until you win, when you will recuperate all lost funds as well as some extra!

Of course, casinos often place a limit on how much you can bet per spin so if you don’t score with the Martingale before you reach this figure, things can get complicated!

Let’s take a look at the next online roulette strategy, which is almost the opposite of the Martingale!

The Double Up Online Roulette Strategy

Another classic online roulette strategy is the Double Up. In this strategy, you look to maximize you wins by doubling the stake on the next spin. When you lose, drop back down to your original stake.

For example, if you bet 10 credits and win, bet 20 on the next. If you win again, bet 40 and so on. Whenever you lose, however, drop back down to 10!

The D’Alembert Online Roulette Strategy

The most modern strategy of all, D’Alembert depends on a basic mathematical theorem to function. The idea is that each spin is affected by the outcome of the last, with players less likely to win once they have one and more likely to win once they have lost.

If it sounds complex, it really isn’t! Simply drop the stake when you win, and increase when you lose. Voila! You’re using the D’Alembert.

Of course, players should always remember that whilst these strategies can help you to win, roulette is a random game that provides the house with the edge. This means that, in the long term, the casino always wins!

As a result, anybody looking to make money with these strategies should use them sparingly and fleetingly, getting in and out as quickly as they can!

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media