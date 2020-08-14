GOLF: Cope Foundation’s annual Golf Classic fundraiser

14 August 2020

By Tom Collins

Limited number of spots available at key fundraiser for leading Cork charity

Only a handful of tee-times remain for Cope Foundation’s annual Golf Classic fundraiser. In its 24th year, the annual event raises much-needed funds for people with intellectual disabilities and/or autism and their families. Funds raised from the event will help to purchase a new independent living training facility in Cork and companies are encouraged to join the organisation for a day ‘on the green’ to make this happen.

This year’s tournament, which is strictly limited to 54 Teams due to Covid-19 restrictions, takes place at Monkstown Golf Club on the 17th and 18th September. This year golfers are in with a chance of winning a stylish and dynamic Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross in the Hole in One Competition, kindly sponsored by Ireland’s Largest Mitsubishi Dealer – Dan Seaman Forge Hill, Cork.

Feeling competitive? There will also be a ‘Nearest The Pin’ competition sponsored by CField Construction and a ‘Longest Drive’ competition sponsored by Carbery Group.

Rescheduled due to COVID-19, Cope Foundation is excited to see the event go ahead, considering almost all of its other 2020 fundraising events were cancelled due to Covid-19. The organisation is working closely with Monkstown Golf Club to ensure the event is run in the safest way in line with public health and government guidelines.

Mallow’s James Sugrue will also be attending the Classic and offering his support to the charity event – “I’m delighted to be joining Cope Foundation for their annual Golf Classic this year in Monkstown Golf Club before I travel to Augusta in November to compete in 2020 US Masters. I’m looking forward to meeting all the teams as they tee off in aid of this great charity”.

Cope Foundation Chief Executive, Sean Abbott commented: “The annual Golf Classic continues to be one of the highlights of our fundraising year, and couldn’t be accomplished without our sponsors, donors and corporate supporters. The funds raised from this year’s Golf Classic will bring us closer to being able to purchase an independent living training facility here in Cork. This facility will offer people supported by Cope Foundation the chance to experience and learn the skills needed to make their ambition of living independently a reality. Your support at this year’s Golf Classic will help us raise funds to purchase this facility.

Teams of 4 people are invited to book a place at the Cope Foundation Golf Classic online at www.cope-foundation.ie/Golf-Classic. The registration cost for a team of four is €1,000, and all funds raised will go directly to Cope Foundation.

