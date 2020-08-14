Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post 14 August 2020 By Mary Bermingham mary@TheCork.ie News in photos The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley visiting the badly damaged roads in Rosscarbery and Glandore during the clean-up which is currently underway following the flooding on Thursday.Pic: Brian Lougheed The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley visiting the badly damaged roads in Rosscarbery and Glandore during the clean-up which is currently underway following the flooding on Thursday.Also included is Area Engineer for Skibbereen, Damien Murphy.Pic: Brian Lougheed The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley visiting the badly damaged roads in Rosscarbery and Glandore during the clean-up which is currently underway following the flooding on Thursday.Also included is Deputy Mayor Cllr. Joe Carroll and Cork Co. Co. Area Engineer Damien Murphy.Pic: Brian Lougheed The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley visiting the badly damaged roads in Rosscarbery and Glandore during the clean-up which is currently underway following the flooding on Thursday.Also included are, from left: Ger O’Mahony, Cork Co Co; Joe O’Sullivan, Finbarr Horgan Plant Hire and Denis Donovan, Cork Co. Co.Pic: Brian Lougheed WEST CORK: Mayor visits flash flood damaged roads in Rosscarbery and Glandore added by TheCork.ie on 14th August, 2020View all posts by TheCork.ie → Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media