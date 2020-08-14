WEST CORK: Mayor visits flash flood damaged roads in Rosscarbery and Glandore

By on Comments Off on WEST CORK: Mayor visits flash flood damaged roads in Rosscarbery and Glandore

14 August 2020
By Mary Bermingham
The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley visiting the badly damaged roads in Rosscarbery and Glandore during the clean-up which is currently underway following the flooding on Thursday.
Pic: Brian Lougheed
Also included is Area Engineer for Skibbereen, Damien Murphy.
Pic: Brian Lougheed
Also included is Deputy Mayor Cllr. Joe Carroll and Cork Co. Co. Area Engineer Damien Murphy.
Pic: Brian Lougheed
Also included are, from left: Ger O’Mahony, Cork Co Co; Joe O’Sullivan, Finbarr Horgan Plant Hire and Denis Donovan, Cork Co. Co.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

