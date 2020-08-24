Top 5 Gambling Movies to Watch on Netflix

24 August 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Netflix has become one of the biggest TV and movie studios in the world, with more subscribers than all the US cable TV channels combined. Launched as a DVD rental business, an entirely new streaming business was developed from scratch, and finally invested in original content creation to become a movie studio. Netflix has a focus on the number of movies or shows a viewer has watched, which means it can focus on being better engaged with viewers through key product initiatives such as its CineMatch recommendation algorithm.

If you don’t want to wait for the Netflix algorithm to choose the most entertaining gambling movies, or which there are many, here is our list of the top five. These are fascinating insights into the impact of big losses on different people and can help potential players looking at topratedcasinosites.co.uk to get into the right mindset. Here are the five we think you might want to binge-watch from Netflix.

Croupier

Director: Mike Hodge

Gambling through the eyes of a live casino dealer, this movie is more of an art movie than a thriller, though it is gripping, persuasive and unsettling. It is a strong London thriller, showing the dark side of gambling in a semi-legitimate casino in the UK capital, rather than the lavish Las Vegas strip. Jack Manfred is set up by his father to take the job as a croupier, which strains his relationship, not helped by Jack’s various flings. The film covers the rigged games, potentially violent clients, and schemers looking for a quick buck. The supporting characters and strange women are especially good and the places precisely as you imagine.

21

Director: Robert Luketic

Loosely based on the book “Bringing Down the House: The Inside Story of Six M.I.T. Students Who Took Vegas for Millions” by Ben Mezrich, this movie has you hooked. It involves a math teacher who encourages his students to explore the world of gambling and the role that maths and science plays in land-based casinos. This leads one of the students, Ben Campbell, to start counting cards to make some serious cash without a hint of conscience but plenty of greed, showing that we can all be bought for the right price.

James Bond: Casino Royale

Director: Martin Campbell

The James Bond franchise is the gold standard for action-packed movies. They have everything from daring stunts, thrilling chases, and tricked out cars. This time, tasked with stopping a banker from laundering money for terrorists, Bond finds himself in Montenegro. The villain, a banker named Le Chiffre banker, launders money for terrorists. Hero and villain meet over a poker table at Montenegro’s Casino Royale, where a test of character, not strength, will determine the eventual winner.

Ocean’s Eleven

Director: Steven Soderbergh

A star cast on a casino-themed movie includes Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts reprising their roles perfectly. It was a huge commercial success. Recently released from prison, Danny Ocean (Clooney) sets up a dream robbery, with the help of ten experts. His aim is to get to the vaults of the three biggest casinos in Las Vegas to get his hands on USD150 million and then win back his former wife Tess, who is currently dating the owner of a large casino. Here, you get to know about how the casinos work and how they operate in detail.

Win it All

Director: Joe Swanberg

Small-time gambler Eddie Garrett is a parking attendant to support his addiction, one he is trying to stop. During this time, he is given a bag to keep safe by a man heading to prison. Finding cash in the bag, Eddie uses the money to start gambling again and loses most of it. He only has a short time to win it back. This is a Netflix original film that co-stars Keegan-Michael Key, Joe Lo Truglio and leading Mexican actress Aislinn Derbez.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media