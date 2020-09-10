Lord Mayor Welcomes Purple Flag Award for Cork City Centre

10 September 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Joe Kavanagh, has welcomed the news that Cork City has been officially awarded the prestigious Purple Flag for 2020.

This international accreditation, awarded by the Association of Cities and Towns Management ACTM, celebrates areas of excellence in the night-time economy and requires renewal every two years.

Cork City was subjected to a rigorous assessment of a panel of judges who carried out an evaluation last November under a number of stringent criteria including the quality of the City Centre’s offering, ease of movement through the area and the level of partnership working.

Some of the assessors’ comments in approving renewal of the award include:

“The arts & cultural offering is a vital contributor to the Purple Flag Offering and is done very well in Cork.”

“There was an exceptional vibrancy of all areas between the hours of 5pm and 8pm. The non-alcohol offer was also clearly popular especially with young adults and teenagers.

During the visit to the retail areas, all were busy with good footfall driven by big brands and passionate staff who encapsulated the Purple Flag initiative.”

“Late at night, there was clear evidence of civic pride and shared sense of purpose between team members, together with practical examples, such as door staff at different premises, and work of the Street Pastors.”

Lord Mayor, Cllr. Joe Kavanagh said:

“Despite the ongoing challenges around keeping Cork City open for business, this award affirms that Cork is a safe and vibrant destination for people who enjoy the city at night time. Ensuring the safety of people in Cork and doing all we can to support traders and the cultural sector in Cork is at the heart of the ‘Re-Imagining Cork’ programme. There is great enthusiasm amongst all in the city to help rebuild our hospitality and cultural night time experience as we live with Covid – but to do it safely.

“Venues and city businesses together with the Gardai, Cork City Council, Cork Chamber and Cork Business Association continue to work hard to ensure that Cork remains a city comparable with the best. I’d like to thank all these businesses and venues who continue to show considerable resilience In these challenging times”.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media