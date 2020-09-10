Try Toastmasters for 35 days: Carrigaline Club seeks new members

10 September 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Do you feel like you’re stuck in a rut? Join Carrigaline Toastmasters for three meetings over 35 days. 35 days are just about the right amount of time to try out a new hobby! Carrigaline Toastmasters is a public speaking club. We are home to many award-winning speakers including Deirdre O’Mahony and Kevin O’Donovan who recently won the area final. Come and get a feel for prepared and impromptu public speaking either from the safety of the audience, or jump right in with a 60-second slot in the impromptu section. You will never be asked to speak unless you choose to.

Instead of months flying blandly by, set aside the time and to join with Carrigaline Toastmasters and make this a memorable 35 days. Go from the kind of person who is afraid of public speaking, to the kind of person who joins a public speaking club for fun! You can do anything for 35 days!

Meetings are held online on Zoom. Sign in at 7.45 for an 8pm start. 21st September, 5th October and 19th October 2020. Please contact Marion on 089 200 6179 for more details.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media