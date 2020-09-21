EAST CORK: Two new pedestrian crossings being built on Main Street, Midleton

21 September 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley has paid a visit to Midleton, as a range of new Project ACT measures are rolled out in the town centre, in a collaborative local effort, supported and funded by Cork County Council, the National Roads Authority and National Government.

The need for two further pedestrian crossings was identified, in addition to the two existing ones on Midleton’s Main Street, in order to better facilitate pedestrian traffic in the town centre and these are near completion.

Cork County Council’s Project ACT (Activating County Towns) measures also include the relocation of bus stops to facilitate ease of pedestrian movement and relieve ‘pinch points’ on Midleton streets, improved access to open amenity spaces and the installation of two new picnic benches designed to accommodate wheelchair users and people with buggies in the Baby’s Walk Park and Midleton Lodge Park, with further additional outdoor seating planned.

Mayor of the County of Cork, and member of the Midleton Project ACT Town Team, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley welcomed the new improvements;

“Midleton’s attractive Main Street is notably wide and accessible for all, especially for pedestrians and people with mobility restrictions. With broad community participation, the town achieved E.U. ISEMOA Quality Management System Certification a few years ago and this continues to inform development of the town. I’m delighted to see these new pedestrian crossings installed, the second of which is near completion. The solar powered beacons on the new crossings are environmentally sustainable and reflect the Council’s energy efficiency policy to tackle climate change.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey commented;

“Ensuring safety and facilitating social distancing is of paramount importance while we work towards reactivating our economy and supporting our local communities, here in Midleton and across the county. Project ACT has facilitated local teams drawn from community and business groups with the Elected Members of our Municipal Districts. Each Town Team considers what specific actions might be taken to positively reactivate each of our unique county towns and ensure people feel safe in our town centres.”

