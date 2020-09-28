COBH, EAST CORK: Branded windbreakers improve aesthetics of Al Fresco dining

28 September 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

20 windbreakers, with a special Cobh branded design, funded by Cork County Council’s Project ACT, have been delivered to cafés, bars and restaurants in Cobh to facilitate outdoor dining in the town. The branding was created by Cobh & Harbour Chamber and Cobh Tourism and the wind breakers were purchased from Cork company, Munster Awnings.

Restaurants, bars and cafés in Cobh Town Centre were contacted to determine the demand for outdoor space for tables and chairs for their customers.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley explained

“The proposal to provide wind breakers was presented by the Council’s Cobh Municipal District to the Project ACT Cobh Town Team who welcomed the initiative. Cobh & Harbour Chamber and Cobh Tidy Towns Committee members then worked together to create the design for the windbreakers. Fourteen premises in Cobh, with licences from Cork County Council to provide outside tables and chairs on public spaces, were invited to avail of the wind breakers and ten of these premises have taken advantage of this initiative. It’s a great addition to Cobh, for businesses, locals and visitors alike.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, commented,

“These wind breakers facilitate outdoor dining and are part of a unique suite of measures identified and delivered by our Project ACT Town Activation Team in Cobh. The windbreakers can also be used for Cork County Council hosted or sponsored events in the town centre and John F. Kennedy Park [the park which contains the bandstand]. Facilitating outdoor dining like this enhances the public realm and facilitates public health measures while increasing the vibrancy and attractiveness of the town.”

Project ACT is a series of measures by Cork County Council designed to give confidence to the business, retail and community sectors, in towns and villages across County Cork, through prioritised and targeted funding.

