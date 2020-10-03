Cork TD named as Spokesperson for Health

3 October 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork North Central TD, Colm Burke, has been appointed by An Tánaiste and Leader of Fine Gael, Leo Varadkar as Fine Gael Spokesperson for Health.

Deputy Burke said: ‘’It is an honour and a privilege to be appointed as Fine Gael Spokesperson for Health.

‘’This is an area in which I have had a particular interest for a long number of years. I have been a member of the Oireachtas Health Committee for more than 9 years and have recently again been re-appointed to it. I have introduced a number of Private Members Bills to the Seanad and the Dáil. The most recent was a Private Members Bill in relation to regulation of Home Care Providers.

‘’A decision was taken by the previous Government and adopted in the current Programme for Government that 3 new elective hospitals are to be built. One of these hospitals is in Cork and it is important that these projects are prioritised.

‘’In addition there are now changing demands on our hospitals and healthcare sector as a direct result of Covid-19.

‘’The Covid crisis has emphasised the need for stronger and more efficient healthcare system. I will work hard in my role to ensure that Fine Gael will develop healthcare policies that benefit everyone, especially during these challenging times.

‘’We must take effective action to reduce the current waiting list for medical procedures. That may involve working with private hospitals for the delivery of some of these services.

‘’I look forward to raising important local health issues here in Cork North Central and also at a national level.’’ Deputy Burke concluded.

In addition to his role as Fine Gael Health spokesperson, Deputy Burke will also serve on the Public Accounts Committee and the Oireachtas Health Committee.

