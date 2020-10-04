18 Cork County Schools added to Creative Schools Programme

4 October 2020
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
Cork County Council welcomes news that 18 primary and secondary schools in Co County have been added to the national ‘Creative Schools Programme’.
A new Primary Schools Creative Cluster for West Cork has also been announced. This Creative Cluster will be managed by the West Cork Education Centre and will include Multose National School, Ballymoney National School and Kilgarriffe NS Clonakilty.
Each school participating in the Creative Schools scheme will receive €3,100 and those participating in the creative cluster will benefit from an additional €1,000 per school for 2020. This announcement means an additional €60,000 of investment in creative learning in schools across the county
Mayor of County Cork Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley welcomed the inclusion of additional schools from Cork County saying
“The Creative Schools programme is an important national initiative to benefit children and foster culture and creativity throughout communities in Ireland by fostering a well rounded education for children. This is something we in Cork County Council fully support, recognising the important role of such activities in everyone’s development and wellbeing.
We are delighted see that culture and education policy are being aligned to create a place where knowledge and creativity are equal partners in the formation of our young people, giving them an opportunity to become creative, active citizens. This investment means that approximately 20 professional artists will be able to work in school settings sharing their knowledge and expertise and helping young people to explore their own creativity.”
The following schools have been added to the Creative Schools Programme:
Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media
Araglin Parish School Araglin Kilworth, Co. Cork
Bantry Youthreach, Seskin, Bantry, Co. Cork
Boherbue Comprehensive School, Mallow, Co. Cork
Cappabue N.S., Kealkill, Bantry, Co. Cork
Colaiste An Chroi Naofa, College Road, Carrignavar, Co. Cork
Coomhola National School, Bantry, Co. Cork
Davis College, Summerhill, Mallow, Co. Cork
Drimoleague, Drimoleague, Co. Cork
Kilbehenny National School, Kilbehenny, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork
Maria Immaculata Community College, Dunmanway, Co. Cork
Scoil Chaitigheirn, Eyeries, Beara, Co. Cork
Scoil Mhuire na nGrast, Belgooly, Co. Cork
Scoil Naisiunta An Chroi Naofa, Glounthaune, Co. Cork
Scoil Naomh Eoin, Ballincurrig, Leamlara, Co. Cork
St Colman’s Community College, Youghal Road, Midleton, Co. Cork
St John the Baptist N.S., Connolly Street, Midleton, Co. Cork
St. Joseph’s G.N.S., Convent Road, Clonakilty, Co. Cork
Timoleague, N.S. Bandon, Co. Cork