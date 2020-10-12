Water off in parts of Cork City today

12 October 2020

By Tom Collins

Irish Water improvement works in Farranferris and Lovers Walk areas may disrupt supply

Irish Water wishes to advise customers in the Lower Killeens Road, Commons Road, Parklands Drive, Parklands Close, Geaneys Boreen, Hillview Drive, Parkwood Close, Oakville Drive, Park Grove, Park Lawn, Park View, Park Court, Beechwood Grove, Pinewood Grove, Fairfield Road, Fairfield Avenue, Kilbarry Place, Kilnap Place, Killeens Place, Rathpeacon Road, Farranferris Green, Farranferris Avenue, Seminary Walk, Lovers Walk, Mulberry, North Point Business Park, Sunbeam Business Park and surrounding areas in Cork, that as part of water main improvement works being delivered, there may be disruption to water supply in these areas from 9am to 12noon on Monday 12 October 2020.

During these essential planned works, homes and businesses in these areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Once the improvement works are complete, water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

These works are one example of how Irish Water is working in partnership with Cork City Council to reduce leaks every day. Fixing leaks can be complicated with over 63,000 km of water pipe in Ireland. Most leaks aren’t visible, resulting in precious water being lost but we are making progress. In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2019 it was 42% and we are currently on course to achieving a national leakage rate of 38% by 2021.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1850 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme which will, over the next 4 years, see €500 million invested to reduce the level of leakage across the country by fixing and replacing ageing water mains. This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/

