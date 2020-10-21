CORK CRIME: 2 men arrested in connection with 10 buglaries/thefts

21 October 2020

By Tom Collins

Gardaí have arrested two men in relation to approximately 10 incidents of burglary and theft in counties Tipperary, Clare, Cork and Limerick.

The burglaries took place at petrol stations, post offices and shops, over the last number of months with cash, cigarettes and safes taken.

As part of the investigation Gardaí arrested two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, this morning, October 21, 2020. They are currently detained at Tipperary Town and Nenagh Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 50 Criminal Justice Act, 2007. A car, believed to have been used during the course of the burglaries was also seized and is currently being examined.

The arrests took place as result of Intelligence led operation coordinated across the Southern Region over the last number of weeks. The operation focused on an organized crime group believed to have been involved in these offences.

