VIDEO: Don’t cross the Cork-Kerry border

21 October 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

‘Cork Kerry Tourism’ used to be a thing, as the two Counties were often marketed together.

The marketer’s dream was a wealth American Tourist who would fly into Cork Airport, and spread his/her waller around before heading to the Lakes of Killarney, and doing the same.

‘Killarney’ was a magical place which acted as a magnetic. It was even sung about by Count John McCormack

Sadly, Tourism is dead these days, even in Killarney. The textbook American tourist is keeping themselves and their currency at home.

From midnight crossing the County boundary will be forbidden for all; tourist and native alike. All because of the dreaded COVID19. A 5km travel restriction applies, and Crossing a County boundary is also forbidden unless a person has a ‘reasonable excuse’ which is defined in a recent regulation.

The three Mayors from Cork & Kerry have today issued a joint message encouraging people to comply with the new restrictions on travel.

In the joint video message, the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh and the Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen have urged all those they represent to make a renewed effort to protect themselves and others at this critical phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three local authorities in Cork and Kerry are working closely together through long-established regional emergency management structures, and since the beginning of the pandemic have been coordinating an inter-agency regional response to the coronavirus with the other agencies, namely the Health Service Executive and An Garda Síochána.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley said; “As a mother and a grandmother, I know the importance of family and staying in contact. I know that many sacrifices have been made in the way we live. But we must continue to make the right choices to protect our families, our neighbours, our loved ones and those throughout Cork County who have provided vital support to our community this year. By following the HSE’s advice and that of your GP, you can reduce the strain on frontline workers and healthcare facilities.’ Lord Mayor of Cork City, Cllr Joe Kavanagh commented, “As much as we would wish it away, the reality is that the coronavirus is still with us, it hasn’t gone away. I know it’s much easier said than done, but keeping our distance is absolutely vital to stop the spread. To all the people isolating at home right now and finding it tough, stay the course – we truly appreciate what you are doing for the benefit of your community’s health and we thank you. Know that your community supports you and don’t forget to access your local community response forum if you need their help while you’re isolating.” Cathaoirleach (Kerry uses the Irish language version of Chairperson, instead of ‘Mayor’) of Kerry County Council, Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen said: ‘Like everyone in Kerry, I know people and families who have been severely impacted by the coronavirus. Unfortunately, nobody is immune. It’s understandable that we are all getting weary and anxious about restrictions on how we live our lives. But there is so much at stake. I know this is a challenge for all of us. But remember, everyone has a part to play.’

Community supports are available in Cork and Kerry through free Community Call helplines, open 9am to 5pm, seven days a week:

Cork County Council – 1800 805 819 email covidsupport@corkcoco.ie

Cork City Council – 1800 222 226 email covidsupport@corkcity.ie

