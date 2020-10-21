SAFE CROSS CODE: Council produces new leaflet

21 October 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Something we all remember from childhood is the ‘safe cross code’. The key point is to look both ways, but can you remember the others?! This classic advert from RTE will bring back memories…

But fast forward to the present era of 2020 and new media is needed, because there is always a new generation of young people.

A new road safety leaflet has been produced by Cork County Council, providing information and advice for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists on the safe use of Pedestrian Crossings.

Many people cross the road several times a day, usually at a safe and convenient point, but a Pedestrian Crossing should always be used where available, particularly at locations where there is a high volume of traffic or a larger number of pedestrians.

The Council’s new Pedestrian Crossing educational leaflet differentiates between the various types of crossings, such as Uncontrolled/Controlled Crossings (Zebra & Toucan), Pedestrian, Pelican, Puffin, School Warden and Courtesy Crossings and provides advice on their safe use.

In welcoming the launch of the new safety leaflet, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley commented,

“I urge everyone to use the leaflet to reinforce their knowledge on safety around Pedestrian Crossings. It is important to be aware of the various types and locations of pedestrian crossings and to always remember to use the Safe Cross Code when crossing the road. The road is a shared space where we can each play our part to ensure it is a safer place for all road users.”

You can download the ‘Cross only if it is safe’ leaflet as a PDF here

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media