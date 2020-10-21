Types of Irish Gambling in 2020

21 October 2020

By Roger Jones

Gambling has been a favourite past time for the Irish people for a very long time. Ireland’s gambling laws date back to 1926 when the Betting Act outlawed all forms of gambling in the country. In 1931, the government revised this Act by moving away from total prohibition to the regulation of these activities. However, it is the 2015 amendment to this Act that relaxed the legislation by allowing the operations of offshore gambling platforms. Since that time, many casinos have entered the Irish online gambling market. Today, players can easily place their virtual bets on their favourite casino games and sports. One of the most popular online casinos in Ireland is https://www.platincasino.com/ie/home.html.

Types of Irish gambling

Online Casinos

Currently, there are numerous online gambling websites in the Irish market. Many of these platforms incorporate dedicated casino lobbies with a vast variety of casino games to choose from. However, some sites offer better services and are more trustworthy and reputable than others. Therefore, it is advisable to look for one that delivers the best gambling experience.

Sports Betting

Online sports betting became popular with the coming into effect of the 2015 amendment. Today, Irish players can place their bets at the many betting shops like BoyleSports as well as the online bookmakers such as Coral and Ladbrokes. Some of the most lucrative sports to bet on include horse racing, soccer, golf and Gaelic football.

Lottery

Lotteries are among the most accessible gambling games in Ireland. The Irish National Lottery, for example, is now available online so players can easily participate in draws at the comfort of their homes. Besides this, there are also international lottery websites in Ireland. Most of these sites enable participation in popular lottery games such as MegaMillions and EuroJackpot.

Daily Fantasy

Daily Fantasy Sports make up some of the most beloved Irish games of skill. Ireland has a natural market as well as rich sporting traditions that favour the operation of daily fantasy sites. The 2015 amendment to the Betting Act, in particular, led to the popularity of these sites. However, before choosing such a site, always consider the leagues, bonuses and promotions that are available.

Online Poker

Poker has been traditionally played at bricks and mortar casinos. However, the growing popularity of this game has led to the establishment of online poker rooms where players can play at their convenience. At the moment, there are numerous licensed gambling websites offering poker games. The best poker sites are those that offer generous bonuses, promotions plus adequate security.

Of late, the Irish Government has been trying to streamline the online gambling sector by enacting new legislation. Some of the steps taken include creating a gambling regulatory authority and upgrading the licensing framework for online gambling platforms. Although the process may take some time, great things will surely happen. Meanwhile, Irish players still have lots of gambling choices to keep them occupied.

