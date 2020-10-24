CRIME: Aggravated burglary in Ballyvolane

24 October 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s in relation to an aggravated burglary that took place at a residential property in Ballyvolane, Co. Cork, in the early hours of this morning, Saturday 24th October 2020.

Gardaí were alerted after a male gained entry to the property at approximately 1:35am. Gardaí apprehended the male a short time later at the property.

He was arrested and taken to Mayfield Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. He has since been charged and is due to appear in Cork District Court at a later date.

