How to Win Money Playing Slots Online?

29 October 2020

By Roger Jones

Entertainment

If you’ve ever ‘set foot’ in an online casino, you’ve surely found online slots featured on the main page. That’s no surprise. Online slot machines are the most popular and the most lucrative games in the industry. Slots are a game of chance that doesn’t require any particular skills. That’s another significant advantage since all types of players can play them.

As you may already know, slots come in free and real money versions. Playing for fun allows you to test out the features and see if a particular slot works for you. If you want to win big rewards, though, your best bet is to play real money slots.

How to Win Big on Real Money Slots

Players can enjoy casino slots online and win massive rewards on a single spin worth no more than a few pennies. Online slot machines promise fantastic cash rewards, especially when it comes to jackpots. While most slots will pay rewards worth hundreds of times your bet, some can produce even higher prizes. That’s the great thing about slots – they are highly entertaining and lucrative.

Of course, you can’t expect to hit those prizes in demo mode. You’ll need to play slots for cash if you want to win some money. To start playing, you’ll need to create a casino account and fund it. No need to worry, though – the process is as straightforward as it gets.

While there are no shortcuts to winning big on real money slots, there are many casino tips and tricks that can bring you an inch closer to the reward of your dreams.

Tips and Tricks on Winning Big

If you want to win big on real money slots, you’ll need to keep a few things in mind. First things first – if you’re not mindful of your bankroll, you may lose it all in a flash. That’s the first thing we can give to new online casino players and the most important one.

To increase your chances to win big rewards, you’ll need to choose the right slot. This means taking a look at the payout percentage shortly known as RTP. The higher it is, the better your chances. The Return to Player percentage indicates the percentage of money paid back to players over a number of bets. However, it doesn’t guarantee such a return.

Experts say that finding a good slot machine that pays excellent returns is the most important thing. Before you play for cash, you should definitely try it for fun. What works for some players might not work for you. Don’t make the mistake of choosing just any slot. It needs to be the right one in terms of theme, gameplay, and unique features.

Slots with Best Odds of Winning

The industry these days is loaded with real money slots that offer high chances to win big. Some of those include Spirit of the Inca, Aztec’s Millions and Megasaur slots, and progressive jackpot video poker games from RealTime Gaming.

Progressive slots offer one or more jackpots that don’t have a limit. They receive a certain bet amount, which can grow pretty big. To fund it, the game takes a tiny part from each bet players make. These tiny bits and pieces go to the progressive pot that can often feature millions of coins.

The biggest progressive jackpot of all time is Microgaming’s Mega Moolah. While its RTP is seemingly low, the game features four progressive jackpots. The Mega jackpot starts at 1,000,000 coins but often goes several times higher than that. Thanks to the fact that the jackpots fall randomly, these real money slot games give you a great chance to win massive rewards.

