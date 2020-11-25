NEW HOTEL: ‘The Dean Cork’ – near Train Station – will open Thur 10th December 2020

25 November 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The countdown is on to the opening of The Dean Cork, the hottest new hotel located in the Rebel County’s Horgan’s Quay. With its doors swinging open from December 10th – just in time for Christmas, the team has been busy in the background ensuring that everything is ready, set, go before opening day approaches.

2020 has been an unusual year for everyone, and we all deserve to enjoy a magical Christmas to end the year on a positive note. With the end of lockdown in sight, it’s high time to start planning a festive breakaway and some (safe) socialising. Whether it be a bestie’s breakaway, an overdue date night or simply a stylish way to use up all that accrued annual leave, The Dean Cork have a selection of quirky offers available, giving you the perfect excuse for a little festive stay-cay in Cork’s newest hotel.

Ease into the Christmas shopping with the mid-week ‘Wine, Dine, Shop, Sleep’ package, or just get away from it all with the ‘Treat Yourself One Night Escape’. With a three course dinner included in the package, you will be one of the first to enjoy the rooftop views from Sophie’s Restaurant.

Not only that, but the hotel has also just launched a limited time ‘Black Friday’ offer with 25% off best available rates for stays until 31st March 2021, only available until Monday 30th November.

For the mná who love to celebrate Women’s Little Christmas, the Dean’s ‘Who Run the World? Girls’ package is not to be missed; the ultimate girls night in one of hotels Suites or the one of a kind Penthouse.

Speaking in advance of their official opening, General Manager at The Dean Cork, Shane Fitzpatrick said:

“We are so excited to throw open the doors to The Dean this December and welcome guests to our brand new hotel. We’re here to give people a much needed escape from the mad world we’re living in, a chance to let their hair down, enjoy delicious food, sip on a cocktail and enjoy the views from Sophie’s Rooftop Restaurant, or take a break in one of our fabulous bedrooms and suites, all in a safe and controlled environment.”

Bookings are now available for The Dean Cork from December 10th and all of the below packages are available on www.thedean.ie

As part of their opening the Hotel has unveiled a range of packages including:

Black Friday Package 25% off Best Available Rate (stays from 1st December 2020 – 31st March 2021). Sale available until Monday 30th November for direct bookings only www.thedean.ie.

