The Six Most Influential Casinos in London

London is among the most prominent gambling hubs of Europe. With dozens of sprawling casinos spread across the city, it isn’t difficult to see why they’re popular. Gambling has been the favourite pastime of Londoners for centuries and the trend isn’t disappearing anytime soon.
Today, London’s casino industry is well regulated and is overseen by the UK Gambling Commission. Legalizing the industry attracted some of the biggest players from around the world, which proved to be beneficial for the local economy. Whether you’re a resident or a tourist visiting the great capital city, here are the top casinos in London to visit.
Top 6 Influential Casinos in London
- The Palm Beach Casino, Mayfair – A glamorous location perfect for spending a lazy evening, The Palm Beach is a premium venue offering the very best that money can buy. From the mega gaming floor hosting an assorted collection of games from blackjack and poker to roulette and video slots, the casino offers the most luxurious experience to the patrons.
- Hippodrome Casino, Leicester Square – Located in the middle of the iconic and livery West End of the city, Hippodrome Casino is among the most revered properties in town. Spread across three gaming floors, there is a casino game for every occasion here. The establishment hosts patrons 24/7 while the 24-hour menu is a hit with the regulars.
- Aspers Casino, Westfield Stratford City – The gaming floor at Aspers holds over 150 slot machines table games, which might not sound like much compared to modern standards. But Aspers is home to the legendary Super Wheel, which has 52 compartments and seven different colors to place your bets on. Don’t miss the Super Casino experience, which includes a party pack along with a tutorial on how to get started.
- The Ritz Club, Piccadilly – Nothing about The Ritz Club is underrated and it’s no surprise the place has lured some of the world’s most prestigious celebrities over the years. The casino is attached to the hotel and is easily accessible to the guests. Some of the most popular stars to visit The Ritz include Johnny Depp, Tony Blair, Albert of Monaco, and Bill Clinton.
- Les Ambassadeurs, Hamilton Place – An icon among the Bond fans as the casino featured in the popular Dr. No. Bond aside, some of the other celebrity encounters at the casino include Philip Green, who was a regular in the past, reportedly winning and losing millions overnight. Other celebrities include Caitlyn Jenner, Mike Ashley, Nicklas Bendtner, and Teddy Sheringham.
- The Empire Casino, Leicester Square – Perhaps the most influential casino in London, The Empire is the Manchester United of the casino industry; catering to the high rollers of society, the 55,000 sq. ft. gaming floor is easily the largest in London. There are 127 slot games on the floor and 50 table games to keep the patrons entertained.
