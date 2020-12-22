€90 million euro to fix Cork roads

22 December 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

O’Connor welcomes nearly €90m in grant funding for Cork roads

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Transport and Cork TD, James O’Connor has welcomed the announcement of nearly €90m for Cork as part of Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s grant allocations for national roads for 2021.

The breakdown of the grant sees €85,700,000 going towards improvement works in Cork County, with €1,290,093 for maintenance.

Meanwhile, in Cork City, €1,660,000 will go towards improvements and €344,776 for maintenance.

Deputy O’Connor commented, “This grant allocation is vitally important for the continued improvement of the roads network in Cork. This funding will have a huge positive impact on transport across Cork and will also benefit communities and businesses in the years ahead.

“By investing in better transport infrastructure now, we will see the beneficial knock-on on local business and economy well into the future.

“This funding of €88,994,869 is both welcome and timely for the people of Cork.”