Salmon Anglers on Lower River Lee need ‘Brown Tags’ #FishingPaperwork @InlandFisherIE

26 January 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Brown Tags Required

Salmon anglers are advised that from 1st February 2021 to midnight of 30th September 2021, Brown Tag regulations will be in force on the Lower River Lee.

179 Brown Tags are available for the season. Due to Level 5 Covid-19 Guidelines, normal distribution through T.W Murray, Halfway Angling Centre and The Tackle Shop, Shandon Street is unavailable at present. Inland Fisheries Ireland hereby gives notice that while non-essential retail outlets are closed, distribution of brown tags will be by lottery.

The Wild Salmon and Seatrout Tagging Scheme Regulations permit a maximum of 25% of the available tags to be issued at one time. IFI will therefore select 45 anglers to receive a brown tag on 31st January 2021.

Any angler requesting a brown tag must be in possession of a valid 2021 Salmon Licence and must apply by email only to: corkleebrowntag2021@fisheriesireland.ie by midnight on Friday, 29th January 2021. Anglers must provide their Name, Contact Address, Telephone Number and 2021 Salmon Licence number. This is the only method to apply for a brown tag. Anglers may only fish one brown tag over the full season. Multiple applications will disqualify. Salmon Licences are available online at: https://store.fishinginireland.info

Further lotteries may be required if distributors are unable to open by the 29th March 2021.

Salmon anglers not in possession of a Brown Tag must fish using Catch and Release methods i.e., single or double barbless hooks. Use of worms is not permitted. A Salmon cannot be taken unless the angler is in possession of a Brown Tag. If a Salmon is taken both a Blue and Brown Tag must be affixed to the fish. Failure to do so may result in penalties.

IFI will send all applicants an entry number for the lottery by email before the draw which will take place at 13:00 on Sunday 31st January 2021. No personal information will be shared. 10 reserve licence numbers will be drawn in case the initial offer of a brown tag is not taken up. Tags will be issued to successful applicants by post.

Application may be made between Friday 22nd January 2021 and Friday 29th January to: corkleebrowntag2021@fisheriesireland.ie. Late or early applications will be excluded. For further information contact Inland Fisheries Ireland, Macroom on 026 41221.