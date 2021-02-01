WATER OFF: Today in Bandon #WestCork

1 February 2021, Monday

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Irish Water and Cork County Council advise customers of planned essential repair works in Bandon today

Irish Water and Cork County Council wish to advise customers that planned essential repair works will be carried out in Bandon between 7pm on Monday 01 February and 7am on Tuesday 02 February to safeguard the water supply customers. While repairs are underway, customers on the Southside of Bandon town may experience low pressure and/or water outages.

It may take 2 to 3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers once water is back at 7am on Tuesday. It is important to continue to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing. These essential works will be delivered in adherence with HSE and government guidance on Covid-19 and will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward and Burke Ltd., as part of their work on the Bandon Watermain and Sewer Rehabilitation Project that is currently taking place in Bandon town.

Irish Water and Cork County Council understand the inconvenience when repairs are underway and thank customers for their patience while we complete these essential works to safeguard water supply for customers in Bandon.

“The customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of the IrishWater.ie website.”