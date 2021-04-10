NORTH CORK HEALTH: No closure at Mallow General Hospital after all – as ‘Medical Assessment Unit’ & ‘Local Injury Unit’ remain open

10 April 2021
By Tom Collins
“This was achieved through local political pressure along with the INMO” – says Sherlock
Mallow based TD for Cork East, Labour’s Sean Sherlock has received assurances from the CEO of the South / South West Hospital Group that services will continue as normal at the Medical Assessment Unit and the Local Injury Unit at Mallow General Hospital.
Deputy Sherlock said:
“I welcome this decision but this was a needless decision to seek to close it for a month. I am at pains to understand that such a decision was taken in the first instance. I welcome the Taoiseach’s intervention but there are questions for the Taoiseach and there are questions for the Minister for Health how this was allowed to happen.”
“Everyone will be out claiming credit for this reversal but there are questions now for the Taoiseach to answer on how this happened. This was achieved through local political pressure along with the INMO. I’ll continue to advocate for Mallow General Hospital so acute medicine and surgery is delivered in North Cork.”
Message to Seán Sherlock TD from Gerry O’Dwyer, Group CEO:
Dear Deputy Sherlock,
Please see the below briefing note in relation to the Medical Assessment Unit in Mallow General Hospital.
The Mallow Urgent Care Centre is made up of a Local Injury Unit and a Medical Assessment Unit (MAU) with patients attending the Unit which best meets their healthcare needs. The MAU accepts referrals from GPs across the North Cork hinterland.
The MAU in Mallow General Hospital (MGH) provides an 8am-8pm service 7 days a week and sees approximately 280 patients per month and 3,400 patients per annum.
There is a dedicated Medical Consultant on call for the Mallow MAU who is supported by the multidisciplinary team made up of Registrars, SHOs, nursing staff and other healthcare professionals.
Currently staffing issues are being managed in an active recruitment process and as MGH is part of the Cork University Hospital (CUH) Group, CUH is directly supporting the staffing to ensure that the Mallow MAU services continue to be provided.
The Local Injury Unit continues to operate as normal.
I trust the above is on order but should you have any further queries please do not hesitate to contact me.
Many thanks.
Kind Regards,
Gerry
Mr. Gerry O’Dwyer
Group CEO
South / South West Hospital Group
