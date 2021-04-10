NORTH CORK HEALTH: No closure at Mallow General Hospital after all – as ‘Medical Assessment Unit’ & ‘Local Injury Unit’ remain open

10 April 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

“This was achieved through local political pressure along with the INMO” – says Sherlock

Mallow based TD for Cork East, Labour’s Sean Sherlock has received assurances from the CEO of the South / South West Hospital Group that services will continue as normal at the Medical Assessment Unit and the Local Injury Unit at Mallow General Hospital.

Deputy Sherlock said:

“I welcome this decision but this was a needless decision to seek to close it for a month. I am at pains to understand that such a decision was taken in the first instance. I welcome the Taoiseach’s intervention but there are questions for the Taoiseach and there are questions for the Minister for Health how this was allowed to happen.”

“Everyone will be out claiming credit for this reversal but there are questions now for the Taoiseach to answer on how this happened. This was achieved through local political pressure along with the INMO. I’ll continue to advocate for Mallow General Hospital so acute medicine and surgery is delivered in North Cork.”