The Growing Popularity of CBD Vape Oil in Ireland

22 April 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

CBD vape oil has become a hot commodity in recent years. We hear about it everywhere we go – down the metro, on the ‘gram, on our Facebook and Twitter feeds, and on the news.

If you have ever wondered what CBD vape oil is exactly, you’ve come to the right place.

What is CBD Vape Oil?

First of all, what is CBD?

Also known as cannabidiol, CBD is a compound found in cannabis that has a variety of health benefits, including the ability to relax the user.

Unlike THC, which can get you “high,” CBD does not get you “high”.

In high doses, CBD can make you sleepy, but in small doses, it can make you more alert. Here are some other effects of vaping CBD:

Improved mood

Reduced anxiety or stress

Pain relief – can help deal with headaches, chronic pain, and arthritis

Improve sleep quality

CBD can come in many forms, from soaps to gummies to oils you can apply on your body, to CBD vape oil (also known as vape juice).

To vape CBD, get a vape device filled with CBD vape oil. This liquid produces a vapour you can inhale once your vape device heats up.

CBD vape oil is not oil at all, but e-liquid, which contains propylene glycol (PG) and vegetable glycerin (VG). It is extracted from industrial hemp or marijuana plants (both of which are forms of cannabis).

CBD vape oils typically only have three ingredients:

CBD Carrier ingredients – the liquids dissolving the flavouring and CBD Flavouring

Why is CBD Vape Oil So Popular in Ireland?

There are many reasons why CBD has become so popular in recent years.

In addition to pain relief, improving sleep quality and mood, CBD vape oil can help you if you’re struggling with your mental health.

CBD vape oil can control stress levels and help you manage your mental health.

CBD vape oil can also help people with ADHD by boosting their dopamine levels to sharpen their memory, focus, and self-awareness.

CBD vape oil may improve your sex life. By relieving stress and anxiety, CBD can improve your sexual performance and reduce or eliminate incidents of erectile dysfunction.

CBD vape oil has become popular in Ireland because it is non-psychoactive, meaning it will not get you “high” and euphoric like THC can. However, it will still give you the above health benefits.

CBD vape oil is a fast-acting method of taking CBD since you inhale it into your body. This is in comparison to taking a CBD capsule, which must go through the digestive system to work.

CBD vape oil could help acne. It can prevent sebaceous gland cells from excreting excessive sebum and prevent the activation of inflammatory agents that promote acne.

CBD vape oil could alleviate cancer-related symptoms such as vomiting and nausea. In one study, CBD significantly helped reduce pain in people with cancer who did not experience relief from pain medication.

CBD vape oil may have neuroprotective qualities. This means it can help people with multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, and seizures.

CBD could also benefit your heart. Research has shown that CBD can help reduce high blood pressure as well as reduce inflammation and cell death associated with heart disease.

What Flavours of CBD Oil Can I Get?

Flavoured vape oils mask any taste of CBD oil. There are plenty of flavours to choose from, such as:

Raspberry

Lemonade

Mint

Watermelon

Mango

Lemon

Coconut

Strawberry cheesecake

Passionfruit pear

Is CBD Vape Oil Expensive?

CBD vape oil is not expensive. Most are below €60 for 10-15 ml.

Some brands will be pricier than others. Although budget CBD vape oils may be tempting, you need to check whether the product has been tested in a lab before you decide to buy it.

Before deciding to buy CBD vape oils, watch out for poorly produced CBD vape oil. Since the CBD industry is relatively new and the demand for CBD oils is greater than ever, the creation and distribution of CBD oils are not always up to par.

Oftentimes, manufacturers produce CBD vape oils with a lack of scrutiny. This is why you need to look for reputable CBD companies.

You should consider the following before deciding to buy a CBD vape oil:

Extraction process: How is the product made? You should look for a CBD vape oil that uses the supercritical CO2 extraction method, where supercooled liquid CO2 is the solvent. This process purifies CBD products of toxic residue. Extra ingredients: What kind of ingredients are in the CBD vape oil? Since you’re inhaling it, you might want to look for all-natural ingredients or as close to all-natural as possible. Potency: This refers to the strength of the mixture. If you feel like you can’t take high dosages, go for a CBD vape oil with lower potency. We suggest buying CBD vape oils with lower potencies if you are the type of vaper who takes big, lung-full puffs. Brand transparency: what are people online saying about this brand? What is their customer service like? Do they listen to dissatisfied customers?

Is CBD Vape Oil Legal to Buy and Use in Ireland?

Yes, CBD vape oil is legal to buy and use in Ireland if it:

is classed as a food supplement

contains less than 0.2% THC

is made from hemp extracts

Unlike many other cannabis-based products, CBD vape oil does not fall under the “controlled substances” regulation if it lacks THC.

On the other hand, the Misuse of Drugs Acts 1977 prohibits the sale of CBD vape oil containing more than 0.2% THC, since THC is psychoactive (which means it can affect your mind) narcotic.

When buying CBD vape oils online, make sure that what you’re buying is legal in Ireland. You wouldn’t want to make the mistake of buying a CDB product with high (i.e. above 0.2%) THC content produced in the United States.

Most of these brands probably don’t ship to Ireland, but if they do, you might face legal charges. Authorities will confiscate your order at the border and may come knocking on your door.

Do CBD Vape Oils Contain Nicotine?

It depends on the brand.

You can buy nicotine-free CBD vape oils if you want to avoid nicotine intake. Ceelabb for instance, only sells CBD vape oils that are nicotine-free.

For example, their nicotine and THC-free Harmony CBD E-Liquid is customizable in terms of flavour and strength and has been lab-tested to boot.

To Wrap it Up

CBD vape oil is immensely popular in Ireland, for many good reasons. Not only can it help boost your mental health and give you the peace of mind you’ve always wanted. In short, you should take a look at CBD vape oil – it might give you what you’ve been looking for all along.

Happy shopping!