BEARA PENINSULA: Water off in parts of #WestCork today

29 June 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Irish Water wishes to advise customers in Faunkill, Barres, Eyeries, Knockeen, Inches, Coulagh, Aughbrack, Inchinteskin, Urhin, Caherkeen, Crumpane, Kilmacowen, Foildarrig, Cleanderry & Ardgroom that as part of water main improvement works currently being delivered in Ardgroom, there will be disruption to water supply from 10am to 4pm today. These critical connection works are required to complete the water main replacement project in Ardgroom.

During these essential planned works, homes and businesses in the above areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following these improvement works, water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network.

To facilitate the safe and efficient completion of these works a stop go traffic system will be in place at the works location on the R571 Ardgroom to Eyeries road for the duration.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause. Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme which will, over the next 4 years, see €500 million invested to reduce the level of leakage across the country by fixing and replacing ageing water mains. This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/