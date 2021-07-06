Small town launches “Win a Toyota” competition to fundraise for Astroturf facility #Kanturk

6 July 2021

By Elaine Murphy

One of North Cork’s Olympic contenders Michelle Finn gave up some of her free time between training recently to launch a major fundraiser which will help build a new Astroturf facility in Kanturk.

The fundraiser launched in recent weeks in association with O’Callaghan Motors, Kanturk offers you the opportunity to win a new Toyota C-HR Hybrid worth €33,000. Second prize is €1000 and third prize is €250. The draw will take place on the 7th January 2022. If you purchase your ticket before 24th September 2021, your ticket will be also be included in an early bird draw for €1,000. Tickets cost €20 each or 3 tickets for €50. Tickets can be purchased at www.kanturkastroturf.ie

Speaking following the launch, Olympian Michelle Finn said “I am delighted to be associated with this fundraiser to help build our own Astroturf facility in the town of Kanturk. It is great to see all sporting clubs and Schools behind this. I am a former pupil myself of Colaiste Treasa in Kanturk and I know how important it is for young people to have access to proper training facilities. I would encourage everyone to support this fundraiser in whatever way they can and I know, once complete, this will be a wonderful facility for our town in Kanturk”.

Michelle Finn recently secured her place at this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games in the 3000M Steeplechase when she crossed the line in second place at Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland. She performed a stunning new personal best of 9:29.25, knocking almost ten seconds off her previous PB. Michelle’s time in Finland moves her up to second on the all-time Irish list, just over a second behind Roísín McGettigan’s 14 year old all-time Irish record.

Michael Breen, Chairperson of Kanturk Astroturf Committee said “We are thrilled to have Michelle support us and launch our fundraiser. She is one of our own and we are delighted she has taken time out of her busy training scheduled to help us. Ticket sales have been brisk since the launch and we really hope this will continue over the summer. Works on Phase 1 of the project will commence in a few weeks’ time so it is imperative we continue to raise the much needed match funding for this project”.