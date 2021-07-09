First Stage of Dunkettle to Carrigtwohill Cycleway Scheme Complete

9 July 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council recently completed works on the first stages of an interurban strategic cycleway linking Dunkettle and Midleton, funded by the Sustainable Transport Measures Grant from the National Transport Authority (NTA). The finished 4m wide section runs for 2.2km from the Elm Tree Restaurant to Fitzpatrick’s Shop in Glounthaune. The scheme includes signalised pedestrian and cycle crossings at Glounthaune Train Station and Harper’s Island Wetlands, seating areas and a 1m wide pollinator corridor separating the route from motor traffic.

The goal of the overall project is to link residential areas with education, employment, commercial and recreational sites through high-quality active travel infrastructure. When fully completed the cycleway will link Midleton, Carrigtwohill, Little Island and the City, while also connecting to the Midleton-Youghal Greenway and the Ballinacurra to Midleton Pedestrian and Cycle Route, both of which are currently being progressed by the Council.

Chair of Cobh Municipal District, Cllr Sinéad Sheppard welcomed the completion of this phase of the scheme saying;

“This development marks a fantastic enhancement to the wider Glounthaune community, providing safe connectivity and recreation space for residents. It connects wonderful local amenities, including Harper’s Island Wetlands, providing adventure, relaxation and convenience. This is a very promising indication of the benefits that the completed project will bring to pedestrians, cyclists and tourists in the years to come.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey added

“I am very proud to see the first stage in this ambitious and strategically important scheme reach completion. This is the first stage towards the completion of a vital piece of infrastructure in the Cork Harbour Economy. In linking population centres and public transport routes, the Carrigtwohill to Dunkettle scheme is a vital element in the continued sustainable development of East Cork.”

Michael Aherne, National Transport Division, Head of Transport Development Division commented