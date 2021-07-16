RECORD BREAKING: Cork motorbike set Irish land speed record on Carrigrohane Straigh Road

16 July 2021

By Tom Collins

To mark the 40th anniversary of his setting the Irish land-speed record over the Flying Kilometre and the Flying Mile on the Carrigrohane Straight Road, Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork Fergal Dennehy made a presentation to Mel Nolan, the Flying Corkman. Mel, with the assistance of right hand man Denis Collins, set the record on his home-built, turbocharged motorcycle. Later this August a recorded interview with Mel will be featured on the City Library website as part of the Heritage Week programme.

