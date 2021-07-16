RECORD BREAKING: Cork motorbike set Irish land speed record on Carrigrohane Straigh Road

By on Comments Off on RECORD BREAKING: Cork motorbike set Irish land speed record on Carrigrohane Straigh Road

16 July 2021
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Pictured: Denis Collins with Mel Nolan on the original bike at the scene of their historic achievement on Carrigrohane Rd, Cork.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
OSM PHOTO – 16/07/2021 – REPRO FREE –
To mark the 40th anniversary of his setting the Irish land-speed record over the Flying Kilometre and the Flying Mile on the Carrigrohane Straight Road, Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork Fergal Dennehy makes a presentation to Mel Nolan, the Flying Corkman. Mel, with the assistance of right hand man Denis Collins, set the record on his home-built, turbocharged motorcycle. Later this August a recorded interview with Mel will be feature on the City Library website as part of the Heritage Week programme. Pictured: Mel Nolan and Denis Collins at the scene of their historic achievement.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Pictured: Denis Collins with Mel Nolan receiving a framed memento of the original press photos by photographer Denis Minihane from Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Fergal Dennehy.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Pictured is the framed print of the original press photos by Denis Minihane which was presented to Mel Nolan by Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Fergal Dennehy.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

To mark the 40th anniversary of his setting the Irish land-speed record over the Flying Kilometre and the Flying Mile on the Carrigrohane Straight Road, Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork Fergal Dennehy made a presentation to Mel Nolan, the Flying Corkman. Mel, with the assistance of right hand man Denis Collins, set the record on his home-built, turbocharged motorcycle. Later this August a recorded interview with Mel will be featured on the City Library website as part of the Heritage Week programme.

Related video where Mel Nolan, the Flying Corkman explained the history of the Irish land-speed record

RECORD BREAKING: Cork motorbike set Irish land speed record on Carrigrohane Straigh Road added by on
View all posts by TheCork.ie →

You must be logged in to post a comment Login