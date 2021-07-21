How bonuses enhance the online casino experience

21 July 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

When you think of having fun, your mind is bombarded with a lot of options. You could spend time at a sports event, play a sport, watch a movie, hang out with some friends, play video games, and maybe even, enjoy some casino games. Historically, the only option available was physical casinos but with advancement in technology, a gambler can access the casino right in the palm of his hands. No need for long travels across states or countries to access your dose of fun casino games.

Online casinos bring a lot of benefits including easy accessibility, numerous games, and 24/7 availability. You can play your favourite games on the go or while waiting on a bus or date at a restaurant. With so many casinos available in the online space, competition is bound to be cutthroat which means standing out can be difficult for casinos. You need to have a good strategy before starting, and Manekinekocasino offers just that – it is an online casino strategy site where you can obtain any information on the best online casinos. In order to stand out from the crowd, online casinos use bonuses that either bring in new gamblers or convince existing gamblers to stay. If you want to know what these bonuses are, read on.

Why Do Casinos Use Bonuses?

Bonuses are an “extra” when you think about it. Most people already go to casinos to play games but bonuses try to make that choice easier. They make new gamblers and existing ones commit to playing with a specific casino rather than any other. They were originally used in physical casinos but like the saying, “if it is not broken, why fix it?”, online casinos have taken up bonuses as well. there is a bonus to suit almost any gambler which makes them difficult to resist. If you are not sure about a casino, its bonuses will often convince you about it. Some bonuses include deposit bonuses, no deposit bonuses, welcome bonuses, and free plays.

No Deposit Bonus

As the name explains, you do not need to contribute any money to enjoy this bonus. It is targeted at new gamblers who are not ready to commit any money to a casino. This bonus incentivizes them to open up an account with the casino which allows them to push marketing material at the new gambler and potentially, convince them to spend real money eventually. This bonus often comes with high wagering requirements which means it will be extremely difficult to withdraw the winnings from using this bonus. It is mostly an incentive to play games at a specific online casino.

Deposit Bonus

Sometimes, the casino may choose to ask you for money on sign-up but this is not a one-way street. Online casinos often offer a bonus to players who have deposited money into their casino. Often the bonus is a percentage of the deposit and in some cases, may include free spins. Like most bonuses, the wagering requirements are often high to prevent withdrawal and encourage the use of the winnings at the casino rather than taking them elsewhere. Users get to play more games with the money they receive while the casino gets cash from the deposit while exposing gamblers to more of how enjoyable their games can be which may keep them coming back.

Welcome Bonus

When you visit some people, you may find a welcome mat at the doorstep. Most online casinos do not have welcome mats but they have welcome bonuses that are a reward for signing up. Just like getting a complimentary t-shirt for joining a club, this bonus is your welcome to the casino world. On registration at an online casino, you may receive extra credits, points and even, match your deposit. They encourage new players to explore the games at the casino and the casino gets new gamblers.

Free Plays

With this bonus, you can play many online games, usually slots, through free spins, without spending any money. Its wagering requirements are also high and may include playing a specific slot on a specific day. Slot players often benefit most from these bonuses.

Conclusion

Bonuses are a great tell of how enjoyable an online casino will be. The more variety of bonuses it has, the more likely it will be worth your time. As you look out for the many bonuses, such as deposits and free plays, be sure to watch out for the wagering requirements.