Online vs. Conventional Casinos: What to Choose?

5 August 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

Throughout this review, we will look at the pros and cons of online and offline gambling. Online gambling has become hugely prominent in recent years. Users can engage in more detailed and interesting slots, table and live casino games with new and exciting software providers. But can you beat the feel, sound and experience of a real casino? Let’s find out.

Online Gambling in Ireland

For years, online gambling has been a staple among Irish punters. It has bridged a gap and made casino playing and sports betting easier for everyone. This has become especially prominent with the advent of Covid-19. Due to Covid, regular casinos and betting shops were closed, and people had no choice but to play online or gamble through an app instead of in-store. We understand that there is a growing demand for the use of online casinos, and we make it our mission to review them so that the people of Ireland can get the best casino experience possible. At soirishcasino.com, we rank a range of factors and conclude whether or not they are worth using. We base this on a host of factors like ease of use, bonuses and promotions, security, and so on. Our site looks to find the best online casinos in Ireland so that you don’t have to.

Benefits of Online Gambling

The growing prominence of the world wide web since the early ’90s has revolutionised how we do things. Throughout the ’90s, various gaming and gambling acts were passed that made online gambling a far less taboo topic, and since then, it has rocketed in popularity. Here are some of the main benefits of online gambling, many of which a physical casino cannot offer.

Game Diversity – This is one of the most prominent differences between online and physical casinos. With the online casino, software providers can upload hundreds of slots and high-quality games, which are playable at the touch of a button. Physical casinos may only have a couple of slot machines, and many of them may be similar. The possibilities are endless, with many online sites having upwards of 500-1000 games to choose from.

Play Anywhere With Your Smartphone or Laptop – Another standout feature that online gambling has is accessibility. If you want to bet on a big game but can’t make it to the bookies, you can place the bet you need, and the rest is history with the click of a few buttons. Similarly, with online casinos, many top providers have companion apps and sleek websites that can be accessed via mobile or laptop anywhere at any time. Enjoy a game of Roulette on the bus, or test your luck on slot machines from the comfort of your living room!

Enjoy Different Games at Once – With an online casino, you can enjoy more than one game at a time. Use your phone to play on your favorite slot, and at the same time, you can win big on live poker or regular games. With the versatility and flexibility that online casinos provide, you have more chances to win money vs gambling in a real casino.

Jaw-dropping Promotions and Bonuses – For many players, welcome offers, promotions and recurring bonuses are a catalyst behind the increased use of online casino sites. Various casino and betting sites on the Irish market have several exciting offers which provide free spins, bonus tokens, and deposit bonuses. Casino sites and gambling shops in real life can and do have welcome offers and recurring promotions, but rarely, any of them come close to the bonuses available online.

No Need to Wait for the Casino to Open – A final advantage of using an online casino or betting site is that they never close. In Ireland, many quality sites have 24/7 live casino options, so you can play as much as you like and experience the city that never sleeps from anywhere. Rather than having to wait for a casino to open up in your town, you can avail yourself of hundreds of different options at any time you wish; what’s not to love?

Advantages of Offline Gambling

When it comes to offline and physical gambling, some distinct advantages will never be taken away by the online gambling scene. You will often find that the older generation prefers the physical form because it is what they are used to. Still, many romantics do like the feel of going into a bookie or a casino and pulling the lever on that slot machine and watching those three 7’s come up. Here are some key advantages:

Real-Time Experience – It is nearly impossible to completely replicate being in a casino and soaking in the feelings of optimism and excitement (or despair). While online casino sites and bookmakers can offer a plethora of options for users alike, they can never give you the real-time feeling that being in an actual casino can provide. This feeling is one of the physical casinos’ most significant advantages over the online variant.

Interaction with People – The social element of gambling is one of the driving forces behind its addictive nature. Playing a game on your mobile may be convenient, but getting to experience the thrill of gambling with friends, family, or strangers is always going to be a more enjoyable experience. Winning the jackpot might be nice, but having people there to celebrate with makes the occasion a bit more special.

Real-Time Payment. The feeling of handing over physical money is an important one for many people. Loading up your online account can be a recipe for wiping your balance quickly, but we feel that physically holding cash in your hand will make you more reluctant to lose it. Similarly, if you win in a physical casino or bookie, you get your winnings instantly; there is no preferred payment method, or 2-4 days wait for the money to transfer; it is all there for you.

Choosing between an Online and Offline Casino

Ultimately, the choice is yours. Online casinos have grown in popularity and are a perfect way to gamble on the go, in your own time and leisure, and are super versatile and full of depth. For that reason, they are likely the best option, so be sure to visit SoIrishCasino site to assess which one might be for you. In saying that, there is something romantic and special about going to a physical casino, and they are great for increasing social activity. In that sense, choosing can be challenging. Still, with the ways in which technology and software are growing, it is only a matter of time before the online casino scene becomes even more dominant in Ireland than it already is.