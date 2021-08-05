5 August 2021

By Roger Jones

The number of online trading platforms is consistently increasing because there is a huge number of individuals that are looking to get into online trading. Not only online trading sites are accessible on both mobile and desktop devices, but also, they have top features that make them a great option for both beginners and more experienced investors.

So, if you’re looking for a great stock trading app that provides a seamless trading experience that suits your skills and financial goals, look no further. In this article, we have compiled a list of top stock trading apps with high-quality features.

Fidelity

Fidelity is a reputable, award-winning company that offers an array of high-quality financial services. When it comes to stock trading it has zero commissions for online stock trades. In addition, it is great for beginners because it provides a wide range of up-to-date resources.

Otherwise, it is also a top option for more experienced investors because it offers reports on over 4,000 stocks from independent research firms. So, if you’re looking to improve your skills, or you want to compare different stocks for your portfolio, this is a top app. It’s also worth mentioning that you can create customizable alerts and notifications.

EToro

This is a famous stock trading app that is great for inexperienced users because it has a user-friendly platform. It offers a great range of options including for stock trading. You can easily trade real shares and also trade stock price movements. It also incorporates fundamental analysis for trading stocks. It should be noted that it offers VIP club membership and great programs for investors.

Some of the benefits offered are account manager, lower fees, among other options. In terms of the useful features, there are tons of options available that will help investors make better and timely decisions like news headlines, market analysis, economic calendar, and other options.

WeBull

This trading platform offers plenty of options for beginners. WeBull has the option for commission free-trading of stocks. There is also an option to purchase fractional shares from top companies at low prices.

The platform has both the trading tools and analytical resources to offer a seamless trading experience to its users. If you’re a beginner this well-equipped site has a demo account that will help you get a better grasp of online trading. This app also supports trading without a minimum deposit.

Robinhood

Robin Hood is a well-known app that is great for new investors as it is user-friendly and well-optimized to function on mobile devices. There are no fees for setting up your account and you can easily trade stocks on the site.

Users are able to access in-depth research on stocks. Otherwise, there are stock charts, and you can request stocks from companies before they start trading. They also offer fractional shares which give you an opportunity to build a well-balanced portfolio that suits your budget and financial goals. For beginners, there is also a library with resources to help you learn the basics of investing and trading on the site.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, there are plenty of stock trading apps on the market which is great for different investors based on their level of skills and experience. Also, new investors are at an advantage because there are trading apps that provide plenty of learning resources that will help them learn more about online trading. But, it is important to do your research and find high-quality options that work for you, your long-term financial goals, and your budget.