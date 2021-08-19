Get Your Home Ready for Winter 

19 August 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

As much as we hate to admit it, the Summer is winding down. Days are getting shorter; temperatures are getting lower and it’s almost time to pull the big coat out of the wardrobe once again.

As we enter Autumn it’s important to ensure that your home is completely ready for whatever the elements throw at it – With the threat of freak weather anomalies growing year on year, now is the time to make sure your property is ready for those cold nights, blustery mornings and rainy days. The team at Brosnans Property Solutions have given us some top tips on what to look out for so you won’t be left in the dark this Autumn.

Service Your Boiler

Firstly, your boiler. No one wants to be left with freezing cold radiators in the depths of November. Take an hour and turn your CH system on to check the “dry” end (Fire/Boiler) and the “wet” end (Radiators, pipes) Make sure everything is operating as normal but be warned, this does not replace the need for a full annual check-up from a professional technician.

Head around the house and check for a number of issues –

Are any of your radiators cold to the touch, top or bottom? Are they simply not heating up?

Are you hearing any strange rattling or gurgling noises coming from your boiler or radiators?

If so, a simple bleeding of the radiators could solve your problems, however if the issues persist it may be time to enlist the help of an expert. A registered, certified service technician will perform a 20-point safety inspection in order to maximise the overall performance and efficiency of the boiler.

If you’ve had the same gas boiler for quite some time and it hasn’t ever been serviced, it could be costing you money. Boilers tend to suffer from a loss of efficiency due to combustion and general wear and tear, it’s unavoidable. By requesting a check-up from one of Gas Boiler Service Cork technicians you’re ensuring your unit is returned to the optimum conditions required for adequate combustion, this increases efficiency and you’ll begin to see a reduction in your energy bill.

Be wary of Overhanging Trees

The winters have been particularly stormy in recent years, with various tropical storms and status red weather warnings hitting our shores, homeowners need to be more aware than ever of trees located on their property that may be a potential hazard.

Did you know that you can actually be held liable for any damage a fallen tree or branch causes? As it stands, the law in Ireland states that the owner of the land on which a tree stands is liable for any damage it may cause if negligence of the landowner is proven.

Now is the time to inspect any trees that may be dotted around your property, especially ones that are near your actual home or overhanging any public roads. If you’re concerned about any problem trees on your property, enlist the assistance of a qualified landscape gardeners Cork to tend to the issue

Check your Plumbing

Reports of burst pipes are growing exponentially year on year, with many properties within Cork City in particular at risk due to old, led pipes in the systems. Our team of plumbers Cork have given some tips on how to avoid burst or malfunctioning pipes. You’re going to want to prepare your plumbing systems as best as you possibly can, by taking this pre-emptive action you’ll be saving yourself a whole lot of hassle down the line and a significant sum of money.

Firstly, if you can access your pipes insulate them where possible. Attics in particular are problem areas as sometimes insulation within the home doesn’t allow the hot air from inside the house to rise up into the attic, leading the pipes vulnerable to sub-zero temperatures.

If you have any outdoor taps on the property, open them up and allow the excess water inside to flow out, then head to mains and shut them off totally. Be sure you’re draining the line totally and completely, otherwise there is a chance that pipes could potentially freeze and crack.

Burst pipes are not a viable DIY project, if you’re worried about the structural integrity of your pipes contact an expert to come and inspect the property.

Problematic Roofs

This is one of the most important ones to check off the list when preparing your property for the harsher seasons. We’d recommend heading up into the loft or attic and checking for weak spots initially. A weak spot is any area where you can actually see daylight, if this is the case there is presumably a roof tile missing or cracked and you’ll need to the assistance of one of our Roof Repairs team. An overall roof inspection should be undertaken quite regularly, this includes checking everything from your flashings to the actual roof material itself.

If your home features a flat roof, it’s imperative to get this checked. Flat roofs now feature materials that are far tougher than previous generations, but they are still somewhat weak. The smallest split or crack in the roofing can lead to water rushing in and the problem can only be further exacerbated by any spell of high winds – Best to get the area tended to know instead of scrambling to replace roofing materials just before Christmas!

Lights & Fire Safety

As winter rolls around, the evenings become darker and longer so be sure to check that all of your outdoor lights are in proper working order and if any bulbs need to be replaced, now is the time to do so. Also, as winter rolls around, we all begin to set more fires in our homes, the heating is left on and as we get into December time, Christmas decorations begin to appear – It is so, so important to have your fire alarms checked for faults.

It’s generally recommended that the end of daylight savings time is as good a time as any to get the alarms checked, but you can never be too early. Our expert electrician Cork team have over 25 years’ experience and can advise you on any queries you may have related to fire, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in your home.

Things to Remember

There are so many odd jobs around the home to take care of, it can be hard to remember them all – However, we’d definitely advise clearing your guttering. If gutters are blocked overtime they can overflow, which in turn causes damage to your facia boards which will eventually allow rainwater to enter into the home itself, which causes damp.

Also, if you’ve got any moss lingering around on your footpaths, you’ll want to clear this before winter sets in, as the wet, dark evenings can make these areas particularly treacherous! If you’ve got some odd jobs that need taking care of, get in contact with a member of our handyman Cork services team.

Now’s the time to get your property in order, if you’re wondering where to begin you can enlist the help of Corks leading Property Maintenance provider, Brosnans Property Solutions. With over 20 years’ experience in the field, Brosnans can get your home in tip-top shape to see it through the winter months.