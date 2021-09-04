Cork based ‘online maths school’ BreakThroughMaths.Com to hire 10 more tutors #Jobs #JobsFairy #TeachingPosts

4 September 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

An online maths school that was founded in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to double in size over the next year. Breakthrough Maths already employs 10 experienced tutors and plans to hire an additional 10 tutors in 2022.

The school initially started a year ago in a local community hall in Cork with just 24 students and two teachers. Classes moved online in October, demand increased and 100 students were enrolled by the end of the academic year.

Breakthrough Maths caters for students from 5th class in primary school right through to Leaving Certificate level in secondary school. The classes are taught in small groups of six or seven pupils. Each student attends two lessons per week, all taught through Zoom, consisting of a 50-minute class and a shorter quiz to track progress.

Founder TJ Hegarty says they want students to learn, understand and most importantly enjoy maths, “The purpose of Breakthrough Maths is to make quality teaching, in small classes available to all students in a click. What’s more, our teachers simply love maths. Most are recent graduates from UCC and UCD, achieving over 600 points in their leaving cert. Maths can cause so much anxiety and pain for pupils but our tutors bring enthusiasm and show students how they can use maths in their everyday lives. The online classes fit around the students’ life meaning they still have time to play a match or enjoy another hobby in the evening. An average student saved 45 hours that would otherwise have been spent travelling to and from grinds.”Breakthrough Maths hopes to teach 250 students during the coming academic year before increasing to 500 by June 2023. The school also plans to expand into the UK market late next year.

The small group classes begin on Monday, September 6th. To book a class visit https://breakthroughmaths.com/ or contact info@btmaths.com