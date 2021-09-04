What Tools Should You Use to Prepare for Microsoft AZ-303: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies Exam with Great Deliberation?

4 September 2021

By Roger Joines

roger@TheCork,ie

If you are a Solution Architect and want to highlight your professional skills, you may consider passing the AZ-303: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies test and getting the associated certificate. This exam measures the competence of the individuals in implementing solutions for applications, implementing security & management solutions, implementing & monitoring Azure infrastructures, and implementing & managing data platforms. The intended audience for the test is the specialists who have expertise in administering Azure. Besides that, they need to possess a good understanding of the Azure development process and proficiency in the design and implementation of solutions working on Microsoft Azure.

Some Details of Microsoft AZ-303

The test doesn’t have formal requirements but the professionals need to possess experience in IT operations. These include disaster recovery, networking, virtualization, data platform, identity, and security as well as budgeting, governance, and business continuity, among others. The price for registration is $165 and the applicants may register to take the exam in Korean, Japanese, English, and Chinese. The test has the time frame of 150 minutes.

Preparation Tools for Microsoft AZ-303

Microsoft AZ-303 is an expert-level certification test. Therefore, it requires thorough preparation. The first step in this process is to explore the exam blueprint. It comes with the highlights of the subject areas included in the test. The blueprint is a tool to get familiar with the exam content and determine one’s knowledge gaps. Here are several tips that you can use during your preparation:

Study Plan

Having a study plan can help you optimize your preparation process. It can allow you to divide the necessary materials into several parts and then organize the process. To create a study plan, you should consider your available free time, knowledge gaps, and the features of the chosen preparation tools.

Learning Resources

The preparation resources are designed to help the applicants better understand the exam topics. For instance, the individuals may use the instructor-led lessons. They propose an opportunity to ask questions and get answers from the experts. If you prefer to study on your own, you may consider utilizing self-paced learning paths. Each module covers a specific area, so just choose something you need. You may find the information about these materials on the official webpage. If you are not satisfied with these resources, you can pay attention to the options available on various third-party websites.

Practice Tests

Before you finish your preparation, you can think about evaluating the level of your preparedness. Practice tests are a tool for this purpose. Furthermore, the professionals can utilize them to polish the skillset that is important to the exam.

Final Thoughts

Having access to the right prep resources can significantly impact your study. Therefore, you should spend your time choosing good materials. In addition, organize your preparation process by designing a study plan. If you want to check your skills before the actual exam, you may consider using practice tests. Do your best to ace the AZ-303: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies exam at the first attempt.