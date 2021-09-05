10 new jobs at Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group on New Mallow Road

5 September 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork is a hub for the pharma industry, and there are lots of spin off industries. They may not be household names but – as a whole – they are also large employers

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (WMFTG) are a global leader in fluid management technology. The firm has launched production of puresu® single-use assemblies at its new facility in on the Mallow Road, Cork (Unit 1013 Gateway Business Park New Mallow Road, Cork, T23 WK35) creating 10 new roles. The ISO 14644-1 Class 7 cleanroom is fully certified to meet the demands of the highly regulated pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and food and beverage sectors, offering a high quality and reliable supply for the growing Irish market.

As a headquarters for the European biopharma market, with more than 85 leading biotech and pharma companies, Ireland plays an important role in driving the development of innovative science and medicine. This newly expanded facility will provide global expertise within Ireland, offering a sustainable, robust local supply of vital bioprocess single-use assemblies for biopharmaceutical production that reflects WMFTG’s commitment to engineering a sustainable future. and support for WMFTG’s Ireland-based customers.

The site will also provide expert customer service puresu® custom single-use assemblies are designed to meet the needs of any bioprocess, offering a range of different tubing and single-use components. These can be combined across an open architecture design to create a dependable fluid path customised to specific bioprocessing requirements. The new 156 m2 cleanroom facility is validated to ISO 9001 Quality Management System standards and will provide ready-to-use assemblies that offer lot traceability to meet cGMP guidelines.

Graham Doyle, General Manager, WMFTG Ireland, commented, “WMFTG has a long history of success in Ireland and we’re delighted to build on our established presence in Cork. The new facility will provide biotech, pharma, food and beverage manufacturing organisations in Ireland with specifically designed, validated products to support their innovation, based on our extensive experience across multiple industries.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, commented,

“Congratulations to the Watson-Marlow team on this latest expansion, which will create 10 new jobs in the company’s facility on the New Mallow Rd. Ireland is globally recognised for excellence in the biopharmaceutical sector, allowing us to attract the very best investment. I wish the team continued success with their work here.”