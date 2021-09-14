Eight Fun Things to Do When It’s Raining in Cork

14 September 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

Rain and the Emerald Isle go hand in hand. It cannot be controlled, however, so rather than wallowing around indoors, you should find something fun to do that does not entail getting wet. When the weather is lousy and you’re bored of being locked inside, there is a long list of activities you can enjoy.

The Jameson Distillery

This is one of Cork’s most popular tourist sites, yet it’s one that not everyone in the area has been to. This is a great choice if the skies have opened up and you’re looking for something interesting to do. It’s a fascinating and educational tour that will help you pass the time quickly. It is advised to make a booking online to avoid disappointment.

Space is limited for the Cocktail Making Class, the Whiskey Blending Class, the Cask Draw Event, and the Secret Whiskey Tasting experience, so be sure to plan ahead. Most of these experiences are not geared toward children under the age of eighteen. However, in the interest of inclusivity, anyone under the age of 18 is welcome to participate in the Flagship Experience and learn about the story and process of whiskey, but the kids will have to skip the whiskey tasting section. Instead, they will be given a soft drink to enjoy.

Plan a Day of Fun at Home

Why not bring your favourite casino into your home to get you and your guests in the mood for a day or evening of fun? To create a casino ambience, place a blackjack table in the background, add some lighting, and play some music. Use hanging decorations, light up signs, and amusing props to recreate the scene. Establish a dress code. A casino night could be an excellent opportunity to reconnect with someone you haven’t seen in a long time. You can also pick the site that appeals to you the best by considering the options on Bonusfinder Ireland. Whether you favour table games or slot machines, it’s a terrific way to experiment with new components. Don’t forget about catering. You can make this as complicated or as simple as you wish.

The Planet, Cork

The Planet, a 65 thousand square foot entertainment and recreation complex on the city’s outskirts, is ideal for rainy days for big and small kids alike. They have a movie theatre, a large laser tag battleground, funworld for kids, delicious food, pool tables, and other simulators to keep everyone happy and entertained. It’s ideal for taking a group of kids but it’s also appropriate for “children” of all ages who want to play a friendly game of laser tag or take advantage of their bowling and beer combo promotions.

Cork City Gaol

When it first opened in 1824, the prison housed both male and female inmates who had committed crimes inside the city limits. The City Gaol became an all-female prison in 1878. After the Anglo-Irish Treaty was signed in 1920, prisoners who were opposed to the treaty were held here from 1922 until 1923, when the jail was closed.

The prison was repaired and presented to the public as a tourist attraction in 1993, after years of decay. Look into the availability of one of the attraction’s special evening excursions for an unforgettable experience.

Graffiti on the cell walls discloses the innermost sentiments of some convicts and the cells are adorned with remarkably lifelike wax sculptures. The audio-visual exhibition will teach you about 19th century Cork’s social history and diverse lifestyles. This is a great excursion for the whole family on those wet days.

Cork Butter Museum

The Butter Museum, a one-of-a-kind museum in Cork, tells the story of Ireland’s most important food export and why it was the world’s largest butter producer in the eighteenth century. Highlights include a vast collection of historic butter wrappers, which are housed in the ancient Cork Butter Market. Although it may not appear to be the most exciting thing ever, you will be pleasantly surprised by how much you appreciate it. It’s a perfect rainy day excursion that will make you think twice when next you indulge in a slice of fresh warm bread with creamy butter.

The Crawford Art Gallery

The Crawford Art Gallery, a National Cultural Institution, is located in the heart of the city and is a must-see for anybody interested in history. Whether you’re looking for classic or contemporary art, this destination has it all.

Over three thousand pieces are included in the collection, spanning from eighteenth-century Irish and European art and sculpture to modern video installations. A collection of Greek and Roman sculpture castings, transported to Cork from the Vatican Museum in Rome in 1818, lies at the centre of the collection.

The Gallery has an award-winning Café in beautiful surroundings that serves fresh local produce that Cork is well-known for. There is also a bookshop onsite to spend many hours browsing and shopping.

Take in Some Theatre Shows

Rainy weather is the perfect opportunity to indulge your senses and experience the magic of theatre. Cork has a wide range of offerings. The Cork Opera House, The Everyman, Cyprus Avenue, Dali, Triskel Christchurch, The Roundy, and Coughlan’s are the city’s primary venues, with capacities ranging from 50 to a thousand, but be sure to investigate limitations imposed by Covid-19 restrictions.

Head to the Pub

If everything else fails, you can always fall back on the old faithful. On any wet day in Ireland, most people head to their local for a few pints. But, for a change of pace, why not visit a different bar in Cork that you have never been to and see what they have to offer?

Rain needn’t put on a damper on your spirits as there is so much to see and do in Cork.