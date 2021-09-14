Argo Gaming launch IEcasinoo

14 September 2021

By Roger Jones

The Argo Gaming Group is a lead generation company. It utilizes traditional affiliate marketing methods like PPC, SEO, advertising and media buying and provides its iGaming clients with high value, quality leads. Argo Gaming was established in 2020 and is a member of the Affiliate Grand Slam Club. It has already established almost 20 different specific regionally-focused iGaming affiliate websites around the world, with each focusing on a specific gaming market.

Catering to Irish gamblers

One of the latest offerings from the Argo Gaming Group is IEcasinoo.com. This is an independent comparison and news portal established in 2021. It is aimed at people in Ireland who enjoy playing casino games at online casinos.

Here, Irish players can find out all about the best online casinos, casino bonuses, games and more in Ireland. Each casino is reviewed and rated on a number of important criteria. These include the following:

Licence and security

The experts only recommend Irish online casinos that are properly licensed by respected authorities. These include the UK Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority, Curaçao, and so on. If one would experience problems with gambling you can find more info at TheCork.ie’s own website.

Casinos are also rated on their security protocols including the use of SSL encryption and firewalls.

Casino bonuses and free spins

The experts also look at the various bonuses targeting new and existing Irish online casino players. These include the welcome bonuses offered to new players as well as the rewards for loyal players such as reload bonuses, cashback deals and so on.

VIP and Loyalty programs

Players want to know whether their loyalty to a casino will be rewarded. The casino reviews include information about the Loyalty and VIP schemes offered, including the exclusive benefits that might be available.

Banking options

Banking methods are an important aspect of online casino gaming. The site helps by listing each casino’s supported payment methods for adding funds to player accounts and for withdrawing funds without delays.

Supported platforms

They help players to find out whether an online casino in Ireland is compatible with iOS and Android mobile devices.

Online casino games offered

As any online casino’s main attraction is the casino games available to play, one of the most important factors is the number and variety of game types available. The full range of categories is analysed and listed in the Irish casino reviews.

Customer service

Customer support options are tested and the response times and knowledge of agents are evaluated and contribute to the overall casino rating.

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking for the best online casinos in Ireland, head to IEcasinoo to find the top casinos, games and bonuses available today. Some say gambling is luck then what would you think about the man owning a car without using it and now it has more than doubled its worth. This can also happen at IEcasinoo.