‘Night-time Economy Task Force’ in Cork City makes its recommendations

17 September 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Green Party in Cork have welcomed the recommendations of the report of the Night-time Economy Task Force for Cork City

Cork City has been identified as a location to pilot a food activation plan integrated into the wider night-time offering of the city. This would focus on delivering an authentic local food experience, working with local producers, restaurants, food service providers, food markets, pop-up stands, street food and those operating food trails.

The report also proposes new pilot to establish Night-Time Economy Advisors (similar to a Night Mayor in other jurisdictions) and Night-Time Economy Committees in six cities and towns across Ireland. The party have written to officials in Cork City Council seeking that Cork will apply to be included in this pilot.

Green Party councillor, Colette Finn, said:

“My group colleague Cllr Lorna Bogue has suggested to Cork City Council that we should have a Night Mayor for Cork to create a more vibrant, night-time economy. We are coming out of the pandemic where we have been locked in our houses for too long. We have this opportunity to build a dialogue with communities of young and old about how we enjoy ourselves at night. We also need to examine our binge drinking culture and perhaps move to a more mature way of conducting ourselves whilst also having a good time.”

Green Party Councillor, Oliver Moran, said: