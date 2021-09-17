15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
Part-time firefighters being recruited for Skibbereen, Kinsale, and Carrigaline #Jobs

17 September 2021
By Elaine Murphy
Cork County Council is the local authority for the County of Cork, which means it is responsible for the Fire Service. The large organisation is now looking to recruit part-time firefighters for the Skibbereen, Kinsale, and Carrigaline stations.

If you live and work within 2 miles of the fire station of the relevant unit, and if your ordinary activity does not you away from the town, you may be eligible for this part-time job. Retained firefighter pay starts around €8,000 and increases to around €11,000 after 10-years. There are add-on allowances for drills and training, plus €41 per hour for call-outs to fires. You’ll need an ordinary Car (Class B) driving licence, and naturally, there is a medical and fitness test.

For the job spec and to apply visit Cork County Council’s YourCouncil.ie website

File photo (Aug 2020) showing the then Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley visiting Midleton Fire Station, as Cork County Council’s Fire Service took delivery of two new Class B Fire Appliances, stationed in Midleton and Bantry Fire Stations.
