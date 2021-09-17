Part-time firefighters being recruited for Skibbereen, Kinsale, and Carrigaline #Jobs

17 September 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council is the local authority for the County of Cork, which means it is responsible for the Fire Service. The large organisation is now looking to recruit part-time firefighters for the Skibbereen, Kinsale, and Carrigaline stations.

If you live and work within 2 miles of the fire station of the relevant unit, and if your ordinary activity does not you away from the town, you may be eligible for this part-time job. Retained firefighter pay starts around €8,000 and increases to around €11,000 after 10-years. There are add-on allowances for drills and training, plus €41 per hour for call-outs to fires. You’ll need an ordinary Car (Class B) driving licence, and naturally, there is a medical and fitness test.

For the job spec and to apply visit Cork County Council’s YourCouncil.ie website