Mako56 is Ireland’s first ‘Roof Top Tent’ Brand, and it’s based in Cork

20 September 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

For me, the word tent conjures up images of a cheap two-person camping tent, which I used at many scenic spots throughout Ireland in my youth. Tents were a great form of accommodation; being portable, cheap, and the meant you could stay closeby to whatever the event was – from a concert to a Summer beach BBQ. However, small ground tents have many disadvantages, the biggest of which is they are difficult to erect. Even if you buy a self-erecting ‘pop up’ tent you still have to peg it to the ground, and that’s no fun in the wind or rain, plus packing it away requires te brain of an Engineer. It would be nice to take things up a gear and use a Camper van or RV but it’s hard to justify the expense of a dedicated vehicle. Fortunately there is a middle option. It’s caller a Roof Top Tent.

Camping can be a joy again

A Roof Top Tent is a two-person tent, which goes on top of your existing car.

A Roof Top tent does not sit on the actual roof of your car, because that would leave a dent, instead it actually rests on crossbars. If you don’t already have those, they can be fitted by your garage quite easily, because most cars already have channels in the roof. As the crossbars are connected directly to the steel frame of the car, they can carry a heavy load of weight. The maximum roof load limit shown in your vehicles manual will refer to dynamic load (i.e. moving), but it actually the static load (i.e. parked). that you need to consider when you are using a Roof Tent. This will be the higher figure. Most vehicles can take upwards of 500kgs on crossbars. Given that the average weight of a male rugby player is 105kg you can rest assured that your car can handle a Roof Top tent for two-people, along with the weight of the tent itself, and any possessions you might bring into the tent.

The Mako56 range

Mako56 is a Cork brand Ireland’s first Roof Top Tent Brand. Their car camper product (pictured above) is an Irish design which sleeps two-people, and boasts a three-year warranty and 1-minute setup. If you subscribe to their newsletter you can save 5%, and you are in Cork you can save more by collecting the product from their Tramore Road premises, instead of shipping.

Cork businessman Greg Chlodnicki, who lives in Passage West, is the man behind the new brand of mako56. He has been in business for a number of years running Chimney Choice which supplies chimney cowls and flues to the building trade. Now, he has branched out into another roof top product, but this time its for cars. He says the brandname make56 is named after the fastest shark in the sea, the Mako. Various scientific reports have recorded Mako’s top speed at 56 MPH or 56 KPH. Mako’s have been tagged and observed travelling over 13,000 KMs in one season. He hopes customers will use their Roof Top Tents to travel and enjoy the country.

Greg says the Car Roof Top Tent brand was inspired by his brother-in-law, who is an avid camper van enthusiast. One day he showed him an advert in a magazine for a car roof top tent. “Immediately, I wanted to buy one as I love going to music festivals but hate to sleep in a traditional ground tent where invariably it starts to rain. Being that bit older now, I value my comfort more and more. After some research, I discovered many European and American suppliers of car roof top tents but with extremely high prices. After numerous conversations with many different manufacturers, we settled on an Eastern supplier that provides a quality car roof top tent with unique features (such as a solar panel in the roof of the tent that provides lighting, battery and phone charging inside the tent) and very sensible pricing. If you love camping and getting out into the great outdoors but are seeking a little more comfort, our car roof top tent is for you.”

Advantages of using a roof top tent

More comfortable than a standard ground tent.

Ground tents are cold, can get damp and you are often forced to sleep on uneven ground. Quick and easy set-up and take down.

Roof top tents are so easy to set up and take down the following morning. Just unhook the clips and the tent springs open. The following day when you want to take it down you just lower the roof and clip it closed to the base and ready for you to start your journey. Sleeping at a height is safer than on the ground.

You are less likely to be disturbed by animals. Hard shell roof top tents can be locked when closed

Making them more secure and less prone to thieves. Hard shell tents are more durable.

The base and roof are constructed from either ABS plastic or fibreglass or a combination of both. This makes the tent tough and longer lasting. A roof top tent is much cheaper to buy than a Camper van, R.V., or Motor home.

In addition, you do not need to insure, service, a special vehicle. You already have a car, so use it!