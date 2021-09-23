Cork based Musgrave Group launches ‘2022 Graduate Programme ’ #Jobs

23 September 2021

By Mary Bemingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Cork-based Musgrave Group isin’t a household name in itself, but the firm owns the well-known franchise brands of ‘SuperValu’ and ‘Centra’ which are in almost every Irish town and village. Today, Musgrave launched their ‘2022 Graduate Programme ’

Cork-based Musgrave Group, Ireland’s leading food retail, wholesale and foodservice company has announced that it is accepting applications for the latest intake of its award-winning Graduate Programme.

The programme is accepting applications for 14 roles in areas including Buying, Finance, Insight & Innovation, Marketing, Supply Chain Operations and IT.

The application window for the 2022 Programme opens on the 23rd September 2021, running until the 22nd October. This year’s programme will include a new role focusing on Commercial Food Leadership, a position designed to provide graduates from culinary, food focused disciplines with an immersive experience in Musgrave’s market leading food brands while developing their commercial acumen.

Commenting on the launch of the 2022 Graduate Programme, Anne Rigney, Director for Talent, Learning and Development with Musgrave said: “We are delighted to open enrolment to our Graduate Programme for 2022. The programme is a great opportunity for graduates to get valuable, hands-on experience working with Ireland’s leading food retail, wholesale and foodservice company. Participants can expect to learn a wide range of business skills alongside the very best experts our industry has to offer. We look forward to welcoming the latest graduates to our teams.”

The Musgrave Graduate Programme offers graduates a structured transition programme from college to the workplace. It provides personal and professional development through a bespoke programme run in partnership with the Irish Management Institute (IMI), in addition to ongoing support and coaching from Musgrave’s senior management team.

This development focus complements the programme’s ambition to grow each graduates’ potential and skills in functional roles, aligned with meeting Musgrave’s Talent requirements. As part of the Programme, participants are set a strategic business challenge and present their recommendations to the CEO and Executive team at the annual Graduate Summit.

The Musgrave Graduate Programme has provided an early career Talent pipeline for over 25 years and is a proven launchpad for successful and rewarding careers with the company. Former graduates currently hold senior leadership roles in the Finance; Innovation and Consumer Insight; Business Services, Marketing and Trading functions including two directors the business.

The Programme has won awards for its development offer every year since 2016, including the gradireland Graduate Employer of the Year twice since 2019. Two Musgrave graduates have been awarded the accolade of gradireland Graduate of the Year in recent years and continue their careers with Musgrave post-Programme.

Representatives from Musgrave will be at career fairs across the island of Ireland from the 28th September onwards, including the gradireland Graduate Careers Fair on the 1st October.

To apply for the 2022 Programme, visit www.musgravegraduates.com