School Building Projects in Cork benefitting from ‘National Development Plan 2021-2030’

11 October 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The publication of the National Development Plan 2021-2030 in recent days provided capital funding of over €4.4bn for investment in school infrastructure during the period 2021 to 2025.

This funding will facilitate the continued building of a modern and sustainable school infrastructure across the country.

Approximately 1,200 school building projects are currently in progress around the country across the various stages of planning, design, tender and construction – most of which are expected to be either under construction or completed in the period 2021 to 2025.

Cork map of schools benefitting from Funding

Cork list of schools benefitting from Funding