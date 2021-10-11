15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
School Building Projects in Cork benefitting from ‘National Development Plan 2021-2030’

11 October 2021
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie

The publication of the National Development Plan 2021-2030 in recent days provided capital funding of over €4.4bn for investment in school infrastructure during the period 2021 to 2025.

This funding will facilitate the continued building of a modern and sustainable school infrastructure across the country.

Approximately 1,200 school building projects are currently in progress around the country across the various stages of planning, design, tender and construction – most of which are expected to be either under construction or completed in the period 2021 to 2025.

Cork map of schools benefitting from Funding

Cork list of schools benefitting from Funding

Roll No School Name Address School Type Project Type
00467B Ballinspittle NS Kinsale Primary New School Building
02452V St Colman’s NS, Cloyne Cloyne Primary Extension
02803B Banteer NS Clonmeen Road, Bantee Primary Extension
05477G Laragh NS, Bandon Bandon Primary Extension
05565D Trafask NS Bantry Primary Extension
05636A The Model School Dunmanway Primary Extension
08393P Rathduff NS Grenagh Primary Extension
11337W Kilmagner NS, Fermoy Fermoy Primary Extension
12505W Kilbarry NS Macroom Primary Extension
13031I St Joseph’s Convent NS, Charleville Charleville Primary Extension
13779S Dromahane NS Mallow Primary Extension & Refurbishment
14052V Kanturk BNS & SN an Chlochair Kanturk Primary New School Building
16680O Scoil Colmcille Blarney Street, Cork City Primary Extension
17087J Convent Girls School of Mercy Kanturk Primary New School Building
17156C St. Anne’s Primary School Charleville Primary Refurbishment Only
17515E Aghbullogue NS Coachford Primary Extension
17579H Aghada NS Mallow Primary Extension
17804L SN Cnoc na Manach Minane Bridge Primary Extension
18000W Scoil Mhuire Naofa Carrigtwohill Primary New School Building
18487H Scoil Naomh Muire Ovens Primary Extension
18713N Scoil Naomh Fionán Nohoval, Belgooly Primary Extension
19381T Rathmore NS Baltimore Primary Extension
19415K Scoil An Athar Tadhg Carrignavar Primary New School Building
19672H Scoil Mhuire na nGrast Belgooly Primary Extension
19881Q Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Leighin Carrigaline Primary New School Building
20006A Gaelscoil Mhichil Uí Choileáin Clonakilty Primary Extension
20022V Scoil na mBuachilli Clonakilty Primary Extension
20151J Gaelscoil Mhuscrai Blarney Primary Refurbishment Only
20162O Sonas Special Primary Junior School Carrigaline Special Education New School Building
20222G Scoil Chuil Aodha Macroom Primary Extension
20310D Carrigaline ET NS Carrigaine Primary Extension
20413N Douglas/Rochestown ET (Carr’s Hill) Rochestown Primary New School Building
20442U Scoil Chliodhna CNS, Carrigtwohill Carrigtwohill Primary New School Building
62061T Colaiste na Toirbhirte, Ard Aoibhinn, Bandon, Co Cork Bandon Post Primary Refurbishment Only
62090D Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Blarney Blarney Post Primary New School Building
62330U Patrician Secondary Boy’s school, Mallow. Mallow Post Primary Extension
68263P Cork ET Secondary School Wellington Road, Cork Post Primary New School Building
70910L St Brogans College Kilbrogan Bandon Post Primary Extension
76273O Gaelcholáiste Charrraig Uí Leighin Carrigaline Post Primary New School Building
76333G Carrigtwohill Community College Carrigtwohill Post Primary New School Building

