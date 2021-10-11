School Building Projects in Cork benefitting from ‘National Development Plan 2021-2030’

11 October 2021
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie
The publication of the National Development Plan 2021-2030 in recent days provided capital funding of over €4.4bn for investment in school infrastructure during the period 2021 to 2025.
This funding will facilitate the continued building of a modern and sustainable school infrastructure across the country.
Approximately 1,200 school building projects are currently in progress around the country across the various stages of planning, design, tender and construction – most of which are expected to be either under construction or completed in the period 2021 to 2025.
Cork map of schools benefitting from Funding
Cork list of schools benefitting from Funding
|Roll No
|School Name
|Address
|School Type
|Project Type
|00467B
|Ballinspittle NS
|Kinsale
|Primary
|New School Building
|02452V
|St Colman’s NS, Cloyne
|Cloyne
|Primary
|Extension
|02803B
|Banteer NS
|Clonmeen Road, Bantee
|Primary
|Extension
|05477G
|Laragh NS, Bandon
|Bandon
|Primary
|Extension
|05565D
|Trafask NS
|Bantry
|Primary
|Extension
|05636A
|The Model School
|Dunmanway
|Primary
|Extension
|08393P
|Rathduff NS
|Grenagh
|Primary
|Extension
|11337W
|Kilmagner NS, Fermoy
|Fermoy
|Primary
|Extension
|12505W
|Kilbarry NS
|Macroom
|Primary
|Extension
|13031I
|St Joseph’s Convent NS, Charleville
|Charleville
|Primary
|Extension
|13779S
|Dromahane NS
|Mallow
|Primary
|Extension & Refurbishment
|14052V
|Kanturk BNS & SN an Chlochair
|Kanturk
|Primary
|New School Building
|16680O
|Scoil Colmcille
|Blarney Street, Cork City
|Primary
|Extension
|17087J
|Convent Girls School of Mercy
|Kanturk
|Primary
|New School Building
|17156C
|St. Anne’s Primary School
|Charleville
|Primary
|Refurbishment Only
|17515E
|Aghbullogue NS
|Coachford
|Primary
|Extension
|17579H
|Aghada NS
|Mallow
|Primary
|Extension
|17804L
|SN Cnoc na Manach
|Minane Bridge
|Primary
|Extension
|18000W
|Scoil Mhuire Naofa
|Carrigtwohill
|Primary
|New School Building
|18487H
|Scoil Naomh Muire
|Ovens
|Primary
|Extension
|18713N
|Scoil Naomh Fionán
|Nohoval, Belgooly
|Primary
|Extension
|19381T
|Rathmore NS
|Baltimore
|Primary
|Extension
|19415K
|Scoil An Athar Tadhg
|Carrignavar
|Primary
|New School Building
|19672H
|Scoil Mhuire na nGrast
|Belgooly
|Primary
|Extension
|19881Q
|Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Leighin
|Carrigaline
|Primary
|New School Building
|20006A
|Gaelscoil Mhichil Uí Choileáin
|Clonakilty
|Primary
|Extension
|20022V
|Scoil na mBuachilli
|Clonakilty
|Primary
|Extension
|20151J
|Gaelscoil Mhuscrai
|Blarney
|Primary
|Refurbishment Only
|20162O
|Sonas Special Primary Junior School
|Carrigaline
|Special Education
|New School Building
|20222G
|Scoil Chuil Aodha
|Macroom
|Primary
|Extension
|20310D
|Carrigaline ET NS
|Carrigaine
|Primary
|Extension
|20413N
|Douglas/Rochestown ET (Carr’s Hill)
|Rochestown
|Primary
|New School Building
|20442U
|Scoil Chliodhna CNS, Carrigtwohill
|Carrigtwohill
|Primary
|New School Building
|62061T
|Colaiste na Toirbhirte, Ard Aoibhinn, Bandon, Co Cork
|Bandon
|Post Primary
|Refurbishment Only
|62090D
|Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Blarney
|Blarney
|Post Primary
|New School Building
|62330U
|Patrician Secondary Boy’s school, Mallow.
|Mallow
|Post Primary
|Extension
|68263P
|Cork ET Secondary School
|Wellington Road, Cork
|Post Primary
|New School Building
|70910L
|St Brogans College
|Kilbrogan Bandon
|Post Primary
|Extension
|76273O
|Gaelcholáiste Charrraig Uí Leighin
|Carrigaline
|Post Primary
|New School Building
|76333G
|Carrigtwohill Community College
|Carrigtwohill
|Post Primary
|New School Building