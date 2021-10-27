Five of the Best Casinos in Ireland

27 October 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

Ireland has a turbulent history with gambling. Not that Irish people have a gambling addiction epidemic – the problem has always been around the area of regulation. Until 1956 there was no regulation regarding gambling in Ireland. After 1956, however, things got very tight. So tight, in fact, that it became practically illegal. So how can we give you an article about casinos in Ireland, if it’s not legal?

Well, there’s a small loophole for land-based casinos. Commercial casinos are outlawed, but “members only” clubs that offer small, exclusive games like video slots, blackjack, card games and the like, are legal. Since 2015, online gambling has been legal to Irish residents so the infamous Casumo Ireland is open to the people living on the Emerald Isle.

Without delay, let’s have a look at the “members only casinos” that Ireland has to offer.

Jackpot’s Bingo Tallaght

Jack Pott’s Bingo is well known throughout Ireland for offering premium Bingo games. Bingo, you might think, is a game for “boring people” or something that octogenarians do while they wait for life’s end. Let’s quickly rip you out of that sombre mindset by saying that Bingo is a great game for old and young. Many Vegas casinos are turning to tried and tested Bingo to lure in new players.

Oh, and they have slots on offer, too!

The Westbury Casino

Located in Dublin and strewn over three separate floors of gaming pleasure, The Westbury Casino offers everything a gamer would want. Classics like roulette and blackjack, are contrasted with more modern variations of poker and, of course, the venerable video slot is never too far away.

Ace Casino

If you’re over 21 and are looking to play roulette, slots, and poker in Kildare? Then you better hurry down to Ace Casino.

Ladies also get a €10 credit every Sunday!

Star Leisure

Bray is a typical European seaside town. There are beautiful walks along the cliffs to Bray Head and two aquariums that show you the diverse animal life we have in the seas around the world. If you’re tired of walking and looking at fish, you can take a trip to Star Leisure. They offer slots, roulette, and other casino games to over 18s, and have fun arcade games for younger folk.

Star Leisure offers fun for the whole family!

Fitzpatrick’s Casino Tallaght

We dare you to find a more Irish-sounding name than Fitzpatrick!

It’s not just an Irish name though, it’s also an Irish casino that offers great food and cocktails and all your favourite casino games. According to internet reviews, the staff alone are worth the visit!

Conclusion

Ireland isn’t known for its casinos but has great offerings if you’re that way inclined. Sure, it’s not Vegas, but Ireland has something special on offer in their betting establishments. Now go find your pot of gold at the end of the rainbow!