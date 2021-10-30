How to Make the Most of Your Trip to Spain

30 October 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

Summer, winter, autumn, or spring, there is no bad time to travel. Any free time you get that could be spent travelling is the right time to go. It doesn’t matter if it’s cold or hot, as long as you bring the right type of clothes you will be good to go. With so many countries and cities worldwide that are worth visiting, there is no time to waste when it comes to exploration.

One of the most visited countries in the world is Spain. When you look at it as a country, it is really not hard to see why. Fantastic sunny weather, amazing beaches, and great food are just some of the many reasons you should visit Spain. There is also a huge amount of variety in Spain. For example, you will have a completely different experience in Barcelona or Madrid, as you would in Valencia or Seville. This is why it is a country that is definitely worth visiting more than once. If you are currently planning a trip to Spain, here are some tips on how to make the most out of your trip to Spain.

Visit the Best Cities

As mentioned above, there are so many different experiences to be had in the different cities. For example, a trip to Barcelona will see you exposed to amazing artwork and architecture. Going to Madrid, you will get to see a beautiful modern city full of Spanish culture. When visiting Malaga, tourists will enjoy delicious food and wonderful nightlife throughout their trip. You should do some research behind the different Spanish cities before committing to a location. See what each place has to offer you and then you can decide where your time will be best spent. It could be hard to choose from all the great options, however.

Take a Break During the Day

Spain is an extremely hot country. It is known as one of the sunniest countries in all of Europe. There is without a doubt a good chance you could struggle with the Mediterranean climate. Even locals can find the middle of a summer day to be too hot to deal with. This is why they rest during the peak heat hours. You shouldn't be afraid to follow suit. After all, many businesses and tourist attractions will close in the middle of the day.

Enjoy the Cuisine

The food alone in Spain is reason enough to visit. It will be hard for you not to fall in love with some of their traditional dishes. Paella, albondigas, and gambas al ajillo are some of the more popular options that you should definitely try. Spain is also famous for its tapas. These are small dishes that are usually ordered in abundance and shared among members of the table.