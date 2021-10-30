‘Oak Fire Pizza’ opens restaurant in East Village, Douglas, Cork

30 October 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Munster’s largest Wood Fire Pizza Business continues expansion.

Oak Fire Pizza has opened its doors to their brand-new indoor dining restaurant in East village, Douglas.

The €200,000 investment promises to be one of the most stylish restaurant’s Douglas has to offer. The investment marks Oak Fire Pizza’s 5th restaurant in 5 years, while also creating up to 12 new jobs for the Cork and Douglas community.

Oak Fire opened its Douglas location in East Village house, in June of 2020 and have been operating with delivery and takeaway only since then. Now it opens with a brand new, modern restaurant for the people of Douglas, with the aim of enjoying its wood fired pizza the way it was meant to, straight from the oven.

The restaurant has the capacity to seat 40 people and is styled with spacious booths and beautiful décor, with a fresh artistic look and feel to create the perfect environment for its customers. The project has been under construction since before it opened its doors in the summer, and with restrictions easing somewhat and the Christmas season ahead, Oak Fire feel like now is the perfect opportunity to open, and just in time for the Jazz weekend.

The restaurant will debut new items on the menu such as its new Buffalo pizza bread and some delicious Antipasti boards to give the customer the ultimate Oak Fire experience.

The restaurant will continue to work on a walk-in basis but will primarily take bookings for the long weekend. Bookings can be made by phoning the restaurant directly on 021- 436 4830. The restaurant will now open at 12 pm to cater for those looking for lunch over the bank holiday weekend.

Chris Whooley, Chief of Operations for Oak Fire Pizza said “We have been really excited all year to open the doors to our biggest restaurant to date. So much hard work has gone into this project, and we can’t wait to welcome customers in and let them experience Oak Fire Pizza in a way they haven’t before”.

Oak Fire Pizza Douglas Management Team: Chris Whooley – Head of Operations, Enrico Mastranoni – Douglas Head Chef, Mathew Conlon – Oak Fire Douglas General Manager, Tayfur Turkan and Andrew Loane – Owners and Managing Directors of Oak Fire Pizza.