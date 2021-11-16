Emergency Department at Cork University Hospital is “exceptionally busy”

16 November 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Emergency Department at Cork University Hospital (CUH) has been exceptionally busy over the past number of weeks. Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.

The increasing number of COVID-19 positive patients admitted to the hospital is also putting significant pressure on services.

The Hospital Surge Plan is currently being implemented and unfortunately, this may result in the cancellation of a number of non-urgent procedures. Patients will be contacted directly in the event of their procedure being cancelled.

Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP/South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent. Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue.