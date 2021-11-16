JOBS: Brothers of Charity recruiting Nurses, Social Care, Therapy Grades, and Support workers in Cork

16 November 2021
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
The Brothers of Charity Services Ireland – Southern Region is a major voluntary organisation, which provides age-related residential, educational and day services for people with intellectual disabilities, autism and communication disorders throughout the Cork and Kerry area. It is well known for its Lota Campus, on the Lower Glanmire Road.
The organisation will hold a Recruitment Open Day at the Ballroom, Imperial Hotel, Cork on Wednesday evening 24th November 2021 from 4-8pm. Walk-ins are welcome, there is no need to register.
What roles are available?
- Support Workers
- Nurses
- Social Care
- Therapy Grades
Contract available
They have various contracts available including:
- Permanent Full-Time / Part-Time
- Specified Purpose
- Permanent Relief
Remuneration
- Remuneration will be based on the Department of Health Salary Scales (in line with HSE) commensurate with qualifications and experience.