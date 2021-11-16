JOBS: Brothers of Charity recruiting Nurses, Social Care, Therapy Grades, and Support workers in Cork

16 November 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Brothers of Charity Services Ireland – Southern Region is a major voluntary organisation, which provides age-related residential, educational and day services for people with intellectual disabilities, autism and communication disorders throughout the Cork and Kerry area. It is well known for its Lota Campus, on the Lower Glanmire Road.

The organisation will hold a Recruitment Open Day at the Ballroom, Imperial Hotel, Cork on Wednesday evening 24th November 2021 from 4-8pm. Walk-ins are welcome, there is no need to register.

What roles are available?

Support Workers

Nurses

Social Care

Therapy Grades

Contract available

They have various contracts available including:

Permanent Full-Time / Part-Time

Specified Purpose

Permanent Relief

Remuneration