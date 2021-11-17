COMPETITION: Win a €100 gift voucher from Cork’s @EnglishMarket this Christmas season
17 November 2021
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
‘Decals and Decorations’: Pictured to launch the festive season and unveil the new Christmas window display at The English Market, Cork are English Market Traders Sheila Fitzpatrick, Sunny, and Pauline Noonan. The English Market’s annual festive makeover has returned, featuring a stunning new window display that encourages visitors to the market to take a picture outside the Grand Parade entrance and upload to social media for a chance to win a €100 gift voucher. The window display also features a special poem titled ‘The Market’ by Cónal Creedon which perfectly depicts the magic atmosphere of Cork’s most loved food shopping destination. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Cónal Creedon, Writer and documentarian; Sheila Fitzpatrick, English Market Trader; Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, and English Market Traders Pauline Noonan and Sunny. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
English Market Traders, Sunny and Pauline Noonan; Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher; Cónal Creedon, Writer and documentarian , and English Market Trader, Sheila Fitzpatrick. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO