Merlo for Munster Joinery

18 November 2021
By Elaine Murphy
Construction Industry News

Ballydesmond-based window and door manufacturers, Munster Joinery has become the latest in a lengthening line of successful Irish multinationals to add a Merlo telescopic handler to their materials handling fleet.

Their latest purchase, a P40.17 model supplied to them by Birdhill-based McHale Plant Sales, has a lift capacity of 4 tonnes with a maximum lift height of 16.6m and a drive speed of 33km/h.

Other equipment supplied to Munster Joinery by McHale in recent times includes a Komatsu WA200 wheel loader and a new 14-tonne Komatsu PC138US-11 excavator.

